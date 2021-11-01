Peters, Stenzel headline Sidney selections on all-district team

Four Sidney footballer players received recognition on the Class A District 7 All-District Teams, which were released Saturday, Oct. 30.
Junior Nik Peters and senior Cole Stenzel both earned first team defensive honors and second team offensive honors.
Peters was a first team defensive lineman and a second team offensive lineman. He finished the season with 44 tackles, seven for loss, and one fumble recovery.
Stenzel was a first team utility selection on defense and a second team running back. Stenzel ended the year with 64.5 tackles, nine for loss, and three fumble recoveries. He also led the Cowboys with 277 rushing yards and five touchdowns.
A first and second team was named on offense and defense as well as specialty awards for the overall top players and coaches in the district.
Additionally, each team named two honorable mention selections. The two Cowboys named honorable mention were senior Garett Phillips and junior Jeramiah Ballan. Phillips finished the season with 27 tackles. He averaged 17.2 yards per kickoff and punt return and offensively finished with 149 receiving yards and 60 rushing yards.
Ballan finished with 149 receiving yards and 136 rushing yards with three rushing touchdowns. He ended the year with 15.5 tackles and one interception. He also averaged 15.9 yards per kickoff return.
The full all-district teams are listed below.
Individual Awards
Offensive MVP: Austin Kremkoski, Riverside. Defensive MVP: Jaydon Knight, Mount Ayr. Overall MVP: Jaixon Frost, Mount Ayr. Head Coach of the Year: Ryan Victor, Mount Ayr. Assistant Coach of the Year. Dan Showalter, Mount Ayr. Kyle Chafa, Southwest Valley.
First Team Offense
Quarterback: Austin Kremkoski, Riverside. Running Back: Rhett Bentley, Riverside. Brendan Knapp, Southwest Valley. Denver Pauley, AHSTW. Max Vandever, Earlham. End/Receiver: Jaydon Knight, Mount Ayr. Raydden Grobe, AHSTW. Gradey Jeppesen, Riverside. Offensive Line: Will Strange, Mount Ayr. Robbie Barnes, Southwest Valley. Keaton Barnes, St. Albert. Jordan Ratzlaff, AHSTW. Zach Steward, Earlham. Kicker: Kasch Petersen, Earlham.
First Team Defense
Defensive Back: Marshall Knapp, Southwest Valley. Darrell Matchem, Earlham. Blake Tuma, AHSTW. Brendan Monahan, St. Albert. Linebacker: Cade Myers, Southwest Valley. Aidan Martin, AHSTW. Sam Goodrich, Earlham. Adler Shay, Mount Ayr. Defensive Line: Kelton Reed, Earlham. Nathan Messerschmidt, Riverside. Cody Larson, Mount Ayr. Nik Peters, Sidney. Hunter Crill, Southwest Valley. Punter: Braydon Pierson, Mount Ayr. Utility: Cole Stenzel, Sidney.
Second Team Offense
Quarterback: Kyle Sternberg, AHSTW. Running Back: Austin Cole, Mount Ayr. Cole Stenzel, Sidney. Brendan Monahan, St. Albert. End/Receiver: Brayden Lund, AHSTW. Jace Rose, Riverside. Dan McGrath, St. Albert. Offensive Line: Jaicob Madsen, AHSTW. Jacob Pacholski, Earlham. Nik Peters, Sidney. Dalton Calkins, Southwest Valley. Cael Hobbs, St. Albert. Kicker: Evan Timmerman, Southwest Valley.
Second Team Defense
Defensive Back: Jace Petersen, AHSTW. Ayden Salais, Riverside. Blake Thomas, Southwest Valley. Drew Ehlen, Mount Ayr. Linebacker: Nic Swalla, Earlham. Brody Zimmerman, Riverside. Colin Jacobs, Southwest Valley. Matt Larson, Mount Ayr. Defensive Line: Quintin Martin, AHSTW. Evan Maxwell, Earlham. Robbie Barnes, Southwest Valley. David Helton, St. Albert. Punter: Nate Kay, St. Albert. Utility: Nolan Moore, Riverside.
Honorable Mention
Cole Scheffler, AHSTW. Garrison Gettler, AHSTW. Brody Morrison, Earlham. Justin Sesker, Earlham. Hunter Case, Mount Ayr. Jace Grose, Mount Ayr. Kyler Rieken, Riverside. JJ Wilson, Riverside. Garett Phillips. Sidney. Jeramiah Ballan, Sidney. Dillon Inman, Southwest Valley. Isaac Currin, Southwest Valley. Bradon McCall, St. Albert. Tony Busch, St. Albert.