Peters, Stenzel headline Sidney selections on all-district team

Four Sidney footballer players received recognition on the Class A District 7 All-District Teams, which were released Saturday, Oct. 30.

Junior Nik Peters and senior Cole Stenzel both earned first team defensive honors and second team offensive honors.

Peters was a first team defensive lineman and a second team offensive lineman. He finished the season with 44 tackles, seven for loss, and one fumble recovery.

Stenzel was a first team utility selection on defense and a second team running back. Stenzel ended the year with 64.5 tackles, nine for loss, and three fumble recoveries. He also led the Cowboys with 277 rushing yards and five touchdowns.

A first and second team was named on offense and defense as well as specialty awards for the overall top players and coaches in the district.

Additionally, each team named two honorable mention selections. The two Cowboys named honorable mention were senior Garett Phillips and junior Jeramiah Ballan. Phillips finished the season with 27 tackles. He averaged 17.2 yards per kickoff and punt return and offensively finished with 149 receiving yards and 60 rushing yards.