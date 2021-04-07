 Skip to main content
Peters' throws lead Cowgirls at Riverside
Peters' throws lead Cowgirls at Riverside

Sidney Girls Track

Pictured are the members of the 2021 Sidney girls track and field team. Front row, from left: Kandra Laumann, Kylie Foster, Eve Brumbaugh, Jolie Sheldon, Avery Dowling and Makenna Laumann. Middle row, from left: Lilly Kingsolver, Dalyce Erickson, Madison Hensley, Aunika Hayes, Alyssa O’Barsky, Karlee Graham, Emily Hutt and Mia Foster. Back row, from left: Kaelynn Surrell, Lily Peters, Roxanna Snyder, Jozie Hendrickson, Fallon Sheldon, Harley Spurlock and Sheridyn Oswald.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

The Sidney Cowgirl track and field team placed in just three events, scoring five points at the Riverside Invitational Tuesday, April 6.

Underwood easily won the meet with 168 points, with Riverside next with 90.

Lily Peters finished fifth in both throws to score four of Sidney’s five points. She threw the shot put 32 feet, 10 inches and the discus 86-7. Sheridyn Oswald just missed placing in both events.

That was a theme for the Cowgirls, as they had several athletes finish just outside the top six, which was what was needed to score points at the 13-team meet.

The other Sidney point came in the 4x200 meter relay as a team of Alyssa O’Barsky, Emily Hutt, Mia Foster and Lily Kingsolver finished sixth in a time of 2 minutes, 8.98 seconds.

Next for the Cowgirls is a trip to Red Oak Thursday.

Full Sidney Results (Top 6 places are noted)

Team scoring – 13. Sidney 5.

100 meter dash – Lily Kingsolver 14.70. Alyssa O’Barsky 15.82. Kylee Foster 17.16. Madison Hensley 19.44.

200 meter dash – Kylee Foster 35.62. Lily Peters 37.28.

800 meter run – Harley Spurlock 3:06.71.

100 meter hurdles – Aunika Hayes 20.38.

Discus – 5. Lily Peters 86-7. Sheridyn Oswald 84-11. Jolie Sheldon 75-6.

Shot put – 5. Lily Peters 32-10. Sheridyn Oswald 30-3. Madison Hensley 22-0.

4x100 meter relay – Sidney (Alyssa O’Barsky, Fallon Sheldon, Emily Hutt, Mia Foster) 58.45. Sidney (No runners listed) 1:02.84.

4x200 meter relay – 6. Sidney (Alyssa O’Barsky, Emily Hutt, Mia Foster, Lily Kingsolver) 2:08.98.

4x400 meter relay – Sidney (Harley Spurlock, Aunika Hayes, Emily Hutt, Mia Foster) 5:22.45.

800 meter medley relay – Sidney (Lily Kingsolver, Fallon Sheldon, Emily Hutt, Harley Spurlock) 2:15.08.

