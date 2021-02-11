 Skip to main content
Phillips, Jorgenson shoot Cowboys past Eagles
Phillips, Jorgenson shoot Cowboys past Eagles

Conner Behrends, Sidney

Sidney junior Conner Behrends makes his move on offense during the Cowboys' Corner Conference Tournament championship game win over East Mills Saturday, Jan. 23.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

The Sidney Cowboys wasted no time taking control of their Corner Conference season finale Wednesday, Feb. 10, winning at Clarinda Academy 78-40.

The Cowboys scored 27 points in the first quarter with Garett Phillips and Cole Jorgenson connecting from behind the 3-point line three times each.

Sidney led 27-10 after the first quarter and 42-15 at halftime. The Eagles came back some in the third quarter, but the Cowboys were able to close the door in the final eight minutes.

Jorgenson and Phillips ended the game with 11 combined triples. Jorgenson made six and scored 21 points while Phillips connected on five and scored 20 points.

Leighton Whipple also scored in double figures for the Cowboys with 10 points. Conner Behrends added nine points while Kyle Beam finished with eight.

Landon Studey and Nik Peters scored three points each and Taylor McFail and Cole Stenzel both had two.

Sidney improved to 14-5 with the win and dropped Clarinda Academy to 1-6. The Cowboys finished conference play at 10-2 and will host Falls City Sacred Heart Friday to wrap up the regular season.

