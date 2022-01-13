Phillips, Ward lead Sidney in losses at Stanton

The Sidney Cowboys lost their second straight game coming out of the holiday break while the Sidney Cowgirls fell a little short in their upset attempt Tuesday, Jan. 11, at Stanton.

The state-ranked Stanton girls beat Sidney in a defensive slugfest 36-28 while the Stanton boys handed Sidney its second conference loss in a four-day span 55-50.

Garett Phillips led the Cowboys with 20 points, but few others could find their footing on the offensive end as Sidney fell two games back in the Corner Conference race after being undefeated prior to the holiday break.

“We missed about five two-footers in the first half and then forced some shots in the second half,” Sidney head coach Kent Larsen said. “We were outrebounded for the second straight game, which is concerning.”

Every quarter was even on the scoreboard except the third, which saw Stanton outscore Sidney 14-9.

Evan Gettler led the Vikings with 14 points as Stanton improved to 5-3 overall and 4-2 in the Corner Conference. Sidney fell to 6-2 on the season, 4-2 in the conference.

Cole Jorgenson added 10 points for the Cowboys while Matthew Benedict and Braedon Godfread added six points each.

Nik Peters put in four points for Sidney while Taylor McFail and Grant Whitehead scored two each.

The Sidney girls struggled offensively as well, making just 26% of their field goal attempts and 21% from outside the 3-point line.

Sidney scored 22 of its 28 points in the middle two quarters and trailed by just four against the undefeated Viqueens after three quarters. Sidney managed just four points over the final eight minutes.

Chay Ward led the Sidney offense with 12 points and five rebounds. Harley Spurlock added six points and Kaden Payne put in five to go with nine rebounds.

Makenna Laumann finished with three points and three rebounds for the Cowgirls. Aunika Hayes scored two points and collected three rebounds and Emily Hutt distributed four assists.

The Cowgirls fell to 4-5 overall and 3-3 in the conference while Stanton improved to 10-0 on the season, 6-0 in the conference. Jenna Stephens led Stanton with 12 points.

Both Sidney teams have two non-conference games to finish the week before next week’s Corner Conference Tournament. Clarinda comes to town Thursday before a trip to Nebraska City Lourdes Saturday.