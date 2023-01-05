Pins lead to big payout for Shenandoah Wrestling

Shenandoah wrestling captains Jayden Dickerson (far left) and Owen Laughlin (second from left) receive an $875 check from Bank Iowa, Shenandoah regional banking manager Amy Maher (second from right) and loan assistant Shelley Anderson (far right). Shenandoah's Bank Iowa pledges $25 for each pin a Shenandoah wrestler earns during Shenandoah's annual varsity and junior varsity home tournaments in December. Shenandoah head wrestling coach Todd McGinnis said this is the biggest payout he can remember receiving for this fundraiser. The money is used for equipment and camp technicians as well as meals and team bonding activities.