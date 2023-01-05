 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pins lead to big payout for Shenandoah Wrestling

  • 0
Shenandoah Wrestling Check

Shenandoah wrestling captains Jayden Dickerson (far left) and Owen Laughlin (second from left) receive an $875 check from Bank Iowa, Shenandoah regional banking manager Amy Maher (second from right) and loan assistant Shelley Anderson (far right). Shenandoah's Bank Iowa pledges $25 for each pin a Shenandoah wrestler earns during Shenandoah's annual varsity and junior varsity home tournaments in December. Shenandoah head wrestling coach Todd McGinnis said this is the biggest payout he can remember receiving for this fundraiser. The money is used for equipment and camp technicians as well as meals and team bonding activities.

 Bryan Clark, Valley News

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The Shenandoah Wrestling Program received a check for $875 from Bank Iowa's Shenandoah location Wednesday, Jan. 5, as part of the program annual's pin fundraiser.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Essex hoops swept at East Mills

Essex hoops swept at East Mills

The Essex girls and boys basketball came out on the wrong end of blowout losses to open the second half of the season Tuesday, Jan. 3, at East Mills.

Five takeaways from Kansas State’s 45-20 loss to Alabama in the Sugar Bowl

Five takeaways from Kansas State’s 45-20 loss to Alabama in the Sugar Bowl

NEW ORLEANS — One of the biggest football games in Kansas State history ended in disappointment on Saturday inside the Superdome. The Alabama Crimson Tide flexed their blue-blood muscles and dismantled the Wildcats, 45-20, for a blowout victory in front of 60,437 at the Sugar Bowl. K-State jumped out to a 10-0 lead, and the thousands of purple-clad fans who made the trek to New Orleans for ...

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL world comes together in support of Damar Hamlin

Recommended for you