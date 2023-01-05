The Shenandoah Wrestling Program received a check for $875 from Bank Iowa's Shenandoah location Wednesday, Jan. 5, as part of the program annual's pin fundraiser.
Pins lead to big payout for Shenandoah Wrestling
- Bryan Clark, Sports Writer
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Southwest Iowa boys wrestling team won one of its three duals Tuesday, Jan. 3, in a quad hosted by Tri-Center.
Tuesday Scoreboard
It was a year to remember for Shenandoah High School athletics, one that had plenty of incredible accomplishments.
Monday Scoreboard
During the current basketball season, Page County Newspapers has recorded career statistics for current players.
The Essex girls and boys basketball came out on the wrong end of blowout losses to open the second half of the season Tuesday, Jan. 3, at East Mills.
NEW ORLEANS — One of the biggest football games in Kansas State history ended in disappointment on Saturday inside the Superdome. The Alabama Crimson Tide flexed their blue-blood muscles and dismantled the Wildcats, 45-20, for a blowout victory in front of 60,437 at the Sugar Bowl. K-State jumped out to a 10-0 lead, and the thousands of purple-clad fans who made the trek to New Orleans for ...
Three Southwest Iowa athletes combined to win six matches at the Conestoga Spotlight on Girls Wrestling, held Monday, Jan. 2, at Conestoga Hig…
No. 3 TCU holds off No. 2 Michigan to earn championship spot
The Shenandoah girls and boys basketball teams will take the court Friday at Council Bluffs’ Mid-America Center.