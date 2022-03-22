Plenty of returners ready to lead Sidney golf

Senior Kyle Beam and junior Avery Dowling are back this spring to lead the Sidney golf teams.

Beam and Dowling were state qualifiers last year and led their teams past the first round of team postseason competition.

Sidney head coach Janice Shanno hopes the scores can be low enough to go one step farther this year.

“Experience will be the strength of both the boys and girls teams,” Shanno said. “We have some holes to fill and need for our three through six players to improve from a season ago.”

Cole Jorgenson and Will Bryant were the two and three players for the boys last season and both return, as do Christian Harris and Kellen Rose, who were also on last season’s district qualifying team.

Eve Brumbaugh and Faith Brumbaugh are back for the Cowgirls after finishing third and eighth at the first round of regionals last season. Matty Christiansen and Ellah Pummel were also part of last season’s regional final qualifying team.

Both teams have strong enough numbers where there should be a good battle for varsity positions.

Both Sidney teams open the season with a Corner Conference dual Friday, April 1, at home against Essex.