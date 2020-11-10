Plenty to build on going forward for Sidney football

Sidney football didn’t win a game during the 2020 season, which head coach Donnie Sears said means the program didn’t meet the goals and standards that it has set for itself.

Sears, though, said the team showed grit and character, kept a good attitude and learned a lot in playing a new brand of football.

After nearly two decades in Class 8-Player, the Cowboys moved up to Class A and had a good chance to win its first two games. The Cowboys led West Monona by two touchdowns at halftime of its season opener, but lost by 12. The following week, they were even with Shenandoah at halftime, but lost by eight. District play started the following week and the Cowboys struggled as Tri-Center, AHSTW, Riverside, Southwest Valley and St. Albert all beat the Cowboys by an average score of 51-15. St. Albert then downed the Cowboys again in the opening round of the playoffs.

“We struggled in the first half of a lot of games,” Sears said. “Typically we played a stronger first quarter, but then if teams started rolling during the second quarter, things tended to go downhill.”

Sears said part of that was depth. A team that was already lower in numbers than usual suffered some season-ending injuries over the course of the season. Part of the struggle was also mental, especially as the losses piled up.