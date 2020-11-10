Plenty to build on going forward for Sidney football

Sidney football didn’t win a game during the 2020 season, which head coach Donnie Sears said means the program didn’t meet the goals and standards that it has set for itself.
Sears, though, said the team showed grit and character, kept a good attitude and learned a lot in playing a new brand of football.
After nearly two decades in Class 8-Player, the Cowboys moved up to Class A and had a good chance to win its first two games. The Cowboys led West Monona by two touchdowns at halftime of its season opener, but lost by 12. The following week, they were even with Shenandoah at halftime, but lost by eight. District play started the following week and the Cowboys struggled as Tri-Center, AHSTW, Riverside, Southwest Valley and St. Albert all beat the Cowboys by an average score of 51-15. St. Albert then downed the Cowboys again in the opening round of the playoffs.
“We struggled in the first half of a lot of games,” Sears said. “Typically we played a stronger first quarter, but then if teams started rolling during the second quarter, things tended to go downhill.”
Sears said part of that was depth. A team that was already lower in numbers than usual suffered some season-ending injuries over the course of the season. Part of the struggle was also mental, especially as the losses piled up.
Sears said playing all eight games without being disrupted like many teams across the state were was definitely a highlight, one of many this season.
“Learning a brand new system with the offseason restrictions of COVID-19 and being able to understand everything enough to put things together on the field of play was very impressive,” Sears said. “We had no delay of games while using a no-huddle signal system for the first time. For our guys to have all of the injuries, shorten the learning phase and move up a class, we felt we competed fairly well.”
Tyler Hensley was one of several seniors on the Cowboy roster this season and he led the team with 547 yards rushing and six touchdowns.
Matthew Benedict completed 59 percent of his passes for 901 yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions in his second season as the starting quarterback.
Leighton Whipple, Garett Phillips and Cole Stenzel were Benedict’s favorite targets. Whipple caught 22 passes for 260 yards and two touchdowns, Phillips brought in 19 passes for 248 yards and two scores and Stenzel finished with 18 receptions for 214 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Stenzel also led the defense with 48.5 tackles. Whipple was next with 34.5 while Micah Aldana contributed 30 and Nik Peters 29.5.
Everybody mentioned above except Hensley and Whipple return next season, a season that Sears said has already started with offseason weight room work.
“Many times we weren’t as big and fast as our opponents,” Sears said. “That is a must that has to change if we want to line up and be competitive. The coaches also need to go back and re-evaluate the schemes and understand what worked and didn’t work in this district.”
Zach Sheldon and Whipple were two seniors who earned all-state academic honors, according to Sears. All-district honors hadn’t been released as of press time.
