The Clarinda softball team pulled away from AHSTW in the middle innings in earning an 8-3 home win Friday, June 2.

The score was tied 3-3 when the Cardinals came to bat in the fourth. The Cardinals scored twice in the fourth to take the lead and then added three more runs in the fifth for the final margin.

Annika Price homered in the second inning to give Clarinda a 3-2 advantage. Maddie Cole’s two-run single gave the Cardinals the lead again in the fourth inning. Lylly Merrill had an RBI single in the fifth. An error and a groundout plated the other two runs.

Kaylah Degase also had a hit, a run scored and an RBI for the Cardinals.

Merrill went the distance in the circle for Clarinda, striking out three. She gave up five hits, three walks and three runs, one earned.

Clarinda improved to 6-3 with the win.