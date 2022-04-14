Pyramid of Power trophy back in Shenandoah

The Shenandoah Fillies won their first tennis dual of the season and reclaimed the Pyramid of Power trophy with a 9-0 win over Atlantic Monday, April 11, at Shenandoah’s Welch Courts.

A pair of 8-5 wins were the closest of the day for the Fillies. Auri Trowbridge earned one over Rio Johnson at number three singles while Trowbridge and Cadence Gough won by that score over Johnson and Quincy Sorenson at number two doubles.

Le Yuan Sun earned Shenandoah’s only 8-0 win, beating Addie Schmitt at number one singles.

Shenandoah’s Paige Gleason beat Keira Olsen 8-2 at number two singles. Gough and Emma Olson both earned 8-3 wins for the Fillies with Gough beating Sorenson at number four and Olson taking down Mary McCurdy at number five. Brooke Hays was also a winner in singles for Shenandoah, beating Genevieve McCalla 8-1 at number six.

The Fillies completed the sweep with Sun and Gleason winning 8-1 over Schmitt and Olsen at number one doubles and Olson and Hays beat McCurdy and McCalla 8-2 at number three.