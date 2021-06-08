Quick start leads Cowboys to easy win

The Sidney softball and baseball teams were on opposite ends of lopsided results Friday, June 4, in home games against Griswold.

The Cowboys won 16-1 while the Cowgirls fell 17-1.

Sidney baseball took control of the game early with the first seven batters reaching base and scoring. The Cowboys would score eight runs in the inning. They added five runs in the second and three in the fourth to end the game early, leading by 15 runs.

Brydon Huntley led the Cowboy bats with three hits, including a triple, two runs scored and three RBIs. Brexton Roberts added two hits, two runs scored and two RBIs.

Jacob Hobbie and Donavon Racine both finished with a hit and two RBIs for Sidney. Hobbie scored two runs. Cole Stenzel scored three times and Gabe Johnson crossed the plate twice.

The Cowboys improved to 3-4 on the season and 3-0 in the Corner Conference.

In the softball game, the Tigers led 7-0 after two innings and then added 10 runs in the fifth to end the game early and take sole possession of first place in the Corner Conference. Four of Griswold’s 13 hits were for extra bases, including two home runs.

Sidney’s only run came in the fifth inning. Sidney stats will be added here when available.