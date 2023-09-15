Treyton Schaapherder and Raenna Henke were race champions for the Clarinda cross country teams at the Panorama meet Thursday, Sept. 14.

Kyle Wagoner was second in the boys field for the Cardinals.

In a meet that featured more than 20 teams, timing issues prevented results from being released Thursday evening and those results were still unavailable as of midday Friday.

Clarinda head coach Jane Mayer said Alex Lihs finished 14th in the boys field and Riley King 16th in the girls field. Full results will be added here when available.

The Cardinals return to the course Tuesday at Creston.