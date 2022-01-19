Racine earns double double in Trojan loss

For the third time this season, the Essex boys basketball team saw itself on the losing end of a game against Fremont-Mills

The Knights won 71-23 on Monday, Jan. 17 in the opening game of the Corner Conference Basketball Tournament for both teams. The Trojans host East Mills Tuesday needing to beat the conference leaders to keep their tournament going.

Tony Racine led the Trojans with 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Kaden Peeler added four points off the bench for the Trojans while Skylar Hall, Johnny Resh and Kaden Buick all scored two. Resh pulled down eight rebounds. Dylan Barrett secured seven rebounds, Jacob Robinette six and Hall ended with three.

The Trojans scored 10 of their 23 points in the opening quarter, but gave up 27. The Knights extended the lead to 42-16 at halftime and 64-20 after three periods.

The Trojans fell to 1-11 on the season while the Knights improved to 5-8 with three of their wins coming over Essex.