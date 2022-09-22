 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Racine finishes 5th at Creston

  • 0
Tony Racine, Essex

Essex junior Tony Racine runs the final stretch at the Clarinda cross country meet Tuesday, Sept. 6.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

Essex junior Tony Racine raced to a fifth-place finish in the Class B Division of the Creston Cross Country Invitational Tuesday, Sept. 20, on a hot day on the Southwestern Community College campus.

The Essex boys had four athletes in the field and the Essex girls two, so neither posted a team score, but it was Racine crossing the finish line in 19 minutes, 5 seconds, to finish fifth and lead Essex.

Doug Berg of Nodaway Valley won the boys race in 17:53, while Earlham beat Nodaway Valley by six for the team title.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

John Staley was the second finisher for the Essex boys as he took 28th in 29:32. Keaton Anderson was 32nd in 34:08 and Noah Vandermark 36th in 41:05.

The Earlham girls had the top three finishers to win the team title with just 20 points. Olivia Spurling won the race in 20:43.

People are also reading…

Riley King led Essex in 11th in a time of 26:49. Tori Sample was also in the field and ended 23rd with a finishing time of 32:56.

Essex is right back on the course Thursday at Nebraska City.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Aaron Judge is close to making home run history

Recommended for you