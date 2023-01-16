Racine, Peeler, Vanatta lead Trojans to home win

A big third quarter helped the Essex boys basketball team earn its fourth win of the season, beating Heartland Christian 57-45 Friday, Jan. 13, at Essex High School.

The Trojans led 19-17 at halftime and added 25 points in the third quarter to take a 15-point advantage into the final frame and earn a win over a former conference rival.

Three Trojans reached double figures offensively, with Tony Racine leading the way with 21 points and 12 rebounds. Kaden Peeler hit four 3-pointers to finish with 20 points. He added four rebounds and three assists. Qwintyn Vanatta scored 12 points to go with 21 rebounds and five blocked shots.

Caden Robinette and Jacob Robinette scored two points each to finish Essex’s offensive output. Jacob Robinette added 10 rebounds, while Caden Robinette secured four rebounds and also distributed four assists. Kaden Buick added three steals for the Trojans, who improved to 4-9 on the season.

Next for Essex is the Corner Conference Tournament, with pool play games at Fremont-Mills Monday and at home against Stanton Tuesday.