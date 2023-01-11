Racine, Vanatta earn double-doubles; Essex basketball swept

The Essex basketball teams started the second round through the Corner Conference schedule with a pair of losses at Fremont-Mills Tuesday, Jan. 10.

The Knights won the boys game 58-35 and the girls game 65-17.

The Essex boys were within 12-8 after the first period and trailed just 28-18 at halftime. The score was 44-30 after three quarters before the Knights added a little more cushion over the final eight minutes.

Tony Racine and Qwintyn Vanatta both had double-doubles to lead the Trojans. Racine finished with 12 points, 12 rebounds and three assists, while Vanatta ended with 11 points, 11 rebounds and four steals.

Jacob Robinette added six points and three rebounds for Essex. Kaden Buick finished with four points and six steals and Kaden Peeler scored two points and contributed four assists and three rebounds. Caden Robinette pulled down five rebounds.

The Trojans fell to 3-9 on the season and 3-5 in the Corner Conference.

The Essex girls put up nine points in the first quarter, but had just eight the rest of the game. Fremont-Mills led 20-9 after the first period, 44-13 at halftime and 59-15 going into the final quarter.

Brianne Johnson nearly had a double-double for the Trojanettes with nine points and eight rebounds.

Brooke Burns and Olivia Baker added four points each for Essex, with Baker securing seven rebounds and Burns distributing three assists. Cindy Swain added three steals.

The Trojanettes dropped to 3-8 on the season and 3-5 in conference play.

The Essex girls travel to Riverside Thursday, while the boys host Heartland Christian Friday.