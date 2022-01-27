Racine, Vanatta lead Trojans to home win

The Essex Trojans secured their second win of the season in a 45-40 victory over North Nodaway (Mo.) Tuesday, Jan. 25.

The Trojanettes fell to the Mustangs in the opening game of the doubleheader 56-30.

The Trojans trailed much of the night, but outscored North Nodaway 13-4 in the final quarter to secure the win after the Mustangs enjoyed a 13-8 lead after the first quarter and a 23-17 advantage at halftime.

Tony Racine and Qwintyn Vanatta both had big double-doubles to lead the Trojans. Racine finished with 18 points and 13 rebounds and Vanatta added 15 points and 14 boards as Essex improved to 2-13 on the season.

Jacob Robinette added seven points for Essex while Dylan Barrett scored five points and collected nine rebounds.

A statistical recap of the girls game will be added here when available.

The Trojanettes dropped to 3-12 on the season.

Both teams are back home Friday against Stanton.