Racine's huge night lifts Trojans to 2OT win

ESSEX — Tony Racine’s 3-point basket with 32 seconds to go in double overtime gave Essex a lead they wouldn’t give up in a thrilling 66-61 win over Griswold Friday, Jan. 6.

Racine’s triple put Essex in front 62-61. Kaden Peeler added two free throws with 12 seconds left and then made a layup just before buzzer for the final margin.

Racine finished the game with 28 points, 16 of them coming in the fourth quarter and overtime, to lead the Trojans to their third win of the season.

“Tony needed that game,” Essex co-head coach Seth Ward said. “He was cold last time, but (Friday) he was loose and having fun. There at the end he took over and even when the game was close you could tell he was having fun.”

Racine added 18 rebounds to his effort and said a win like that and a huge individual effort made for an enjoyable evening.

“I worked on my shot a little bit (earlier Friday) with one of my friends’ moms,” Racine said. “She helped me a lot to get some things fixed and that helped a lot. I love having a competitive game and not getting blown out for once.”

Ray Liles shares the head coaching duties with Ward and said Racine’s winning 3-pointer was not the design on the play near the end of the second extra period.

“We wanted (Tony) to drive to the hoop,” Liles said. “Him pulling up for that 3-pointer was unexpected, but we’re sure glad he did.”

Essex led 55-52 and 57-54 in the first overtime period, despite shooting just 1-8 from the foul line over the four additional minutes. After a couple empty possessions in the final minute, Griswold sophomore Conner Bowers banked in a 3-pointer with four seconds left to tie the game, his only points of the night.

For two struggling teams coming into the game, both played at a high level offensively in the final quarter. Racine scored to give Essex the lead with 4:34 to play in the fourth quarter, but Griswold’s Bode Wyman answered with a 3-pointer. Racine tied the game and then Jacob Robinette gave Essex a 36-44 edge at the 3:18 mark, only to have Wyman hit from deep again. Racine responded with his own 3-pointer with 2:25 to go, but again it was Wyman putting Griswold ahead 50-49 with 1:17 left in the final quarter. Racine scored again off of a steal with 1:04 to go and then Hogan Hook sank two big free throws to give Griswold the lead with 46 seconds left. Peeler tied the game with a free throw with 26 seconds left.

“It was good not just to get the win, but to get a close and fun game,” Ward said, “and play someone we can compete with and get some practice with. I’m sure they feel the same way. We’ll play them at least one more time and I can’t wait to play them again.”

Peeler finished the game with 15 points and added seven rebounds and four assists. Vanatta scored 13 points and secured 18 rebounds, despite not playing down the stretch after fouling out in the last minute of regulation.

The game was extremely close throughout with Essex’s largest lead all night being five points and Griswold’s just four. Only seven athletes saw the floor for Essex, and one of them, Johnathan Staley, saw very little time. Ward said it was big for those that played to experience a game like this.

“This is the first close game we have had,” Ward said, “and going into the Corner Conference Tournament, this should help with the intensity and high level we have to play.”

Kaden Buick scored six points and added five steals and four rebounds for Essex. Robinette finished with four points and nine rebounds. Caden Robinette didn’t score, but pulled down 11 rebounds.

The win pushed the Trojans to 3-7 overall and 3-4 in the Corner Conference. Racine said it was nice to have a performance like that, especially at home.

“It feels great to do good things for Essex,” Racine said. “Everybody did great and we all played well and played together.”

Essex is home again Monday to take on Diagonal.