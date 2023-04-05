A score of 44 from Taylor Rasmussen was the low mark the Clarinda girls golf team needed to earn a 206-209 win at Shenandoah Tuesday, April 4.

Rasmussen beat the field by six strokes with Shenandoah’s Molli Finn shooting a 50 for runner-up honors. Clarinda’s Tatum Watkins also fired a 50.

A pair of 56s from Gianna Rock and Kamryn McCoy completed Clarinda’s team score. Jorja Brown shot a 57 and Ally Johnson a 59 for the Cardinals.

Shenandoah’s Amelia Mattes was just one stroke behind Finn for Shenandoah’s top score. Hannah Stearns added a 52 for the Fillies while Rachel Jones gave Shenandoah its fourth score with a 56. Ashlee Dinges posted a 61 and Sydney Edwards a 64 to complete Shenandoah’s lineup.

The Clarinda girls compete again Tuesday at the Creston Tournament while both teams are in Shenandoah Thursday, April 13, for the annual Fillies Tournament.