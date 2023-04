Clarinda’s Taylor Rasmussen put up a 40 Thursday, April 27, to earn medalist honors by five strokes during a 190-200 home loss to Harlan.

The Cyclones had the next three finishers, including runner-up Timber Svendsen’s 45.

Tatum Watkins was next for the Cardinals. Gianna Rock’s 55 and a 56 from Jorja Brown made up the rest of Clarinda’s team score. The Cardinals also got a 57 from Kamryn McCoy and a 62 from Paige McCoy.

Clarinda is in action again Tuesday at the Atlantic Tournament.