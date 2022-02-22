Razee, Athen, Herr compete at individual state bowling

WATERLOO – Shenandoah sophomore Alex Razee led three Shenandoah athletes with a 14th place finish at the Class 1A individual state bowling tournament Tuesday, Feb. 22, at Maple Lanes in Waterloo.

Razee fired a 646 series over three games. Teammate Dalton Athen finished 29th overall with a 516 series. Emma Herr competed in the girls portion of the tournament and rolled a 406 to take 30th.

There were 32 athletes in both the girls and boys fields and each bowled three individual games with the top eight overall scores advancing to a bracketed tournament to determine the state place-winners.

Razee’s first two games were above 200 and head coach Darin Pease said Razee did really well.

“He was clean his first game and had one little open in the second,” Pease said. “He ended a bit down, but he bowled well and you can’t take anything away from him. The scoring pace up here was super high and you have to catch every break. There were some that he didn’t catch, but he got here and bowled well.”

Razee rolled a 211 in game one, a 246 in game two and a 189 in game three to finish six places and 35 pins out of the eighth and final qualifying position.

Athen opened with a 192, but fell off from there with a 172 and a 152.

“Dalton had a hard time getting his ball to hook up and just had a bad day,” Pease said, “but getting here is half the battle and he just didn’t have much luck. I’m proud of him and he’s got three years left to come up here and do some damage.”

Herr represented the Fillies and ended her day with her best score of a 155, which came after a 126 first game and 125 second.

Shenandoah assistant coach Tom Foutch spent the day with Herr and said he was impressed with Herr’s fight all day.

“Emma had a little problem with her thumb that was bothering her,” Foutch said, “but we got it taken care of and then she started to hit her spots. That and the nerves kind of got her, but for the first time here she did extremely well. She battled back and had her best game at the end.”

Shenandoah’s three athletes Tuesday followed up Monday’s state championship for the boys in the team tournament. The Mustangs and Fillies combine to return 11 of the 12 athletes that finished the season in the starting lineup, including all three who bowled Tuesday.