Razee finishes 33rd at state cross country

FORT DODGE – Shenandoah’s Alex Razee ended his sophomore cross country season with a 33rd place finish at the Class 2A state meet Saturday, Oct. 30, at the Lakeside Municipal Golf Course and Kennedy Park north of Fort Dodge.

Razee finished in a time of 17 minutes, 26 seconds, the eighth fastest state time for a sophomore in Shenandoah history.

“It feels pretty good,” Razee said after the race. “There was a lot of competition and I was just going to take what I could get. It was a really fun race and it was great to be here.”

Razee started quickly and was 24th at the one mile mark in a time of 5:15. He slowly dropped off from there, hitting the two mile mark in 29th at 11:01 before the 33rd place finish.

“Alex had a great race in his first state appearance,” Shenandoah coach Andy Campbell said. “He was very competitive throughout the race. He finished ahead of everyone he beat at the state qualifying meet and should be very proud of his race.”

Razee said the quick start was a key in a field of 138 athletes and said overall the race went close to how he thought it might.