Razee in preseason individual cross country rankings

Alex Razee, Shenandoah

Shenandoah junior Alex Razee competes at the Shenandoah early bird cross country meet Tuesday, Aug. 23.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

Four Clarinda Cardinals and one Shenandoah Mustang open the season in the Class 2A individual cross country rankings, released Wednesday, Aug. 24, by the Iowa Association of Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches.

Weekly individual rankings will generally reflect results through the end of the previous week, so these rankings don’t reflect any races from this season.

Clarinda senior Mayson Hartley comes in at number six in the Class 2A girls Top 30. Sophomore teammate Raenna Henke opens the season ranked at No. 29.

Shenandoah junior Alex Razee is the top coverage area athlete in the Class 2A boys rankings, opening at No. 16.

Clarinda sophomore Kyle Wagoner opens the year in 19th and junior teammate Treyton Schaapherder starts in 25th.

