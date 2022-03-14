Razee, Laughlin lead Mustangs at Iowa State Indoor

The Shenandoah boys track and field team placed in three individual events to score 15 team points at the Class 2A state indoor meet, held Friday March 11, at Iowa State University.

Alex Razee and Tyler Laughlin scored 14 of those 15 points with Razee placing second in the 400 meter dash in a time of 52.49 seconds and Laughlin taking third in the shot put with a best throw of 44 feet, 10.5 inches.

Carter Backus added an eighth place mark in the 60 meter hurdles for the Mustangs. Backus qualified seventh for the finals in a time of 8.90. He then ran a 9.04 in the final to take eighth.

The Mustangs also just missed points in the 4x100 and shuttle hurdle relays, taking ninth in both. The 4x100 team of Hunter Dukes, Razee, Michael Reed and Backus finished in 46.34 and the shuttle hurdle team of Evan Holmes, Ben Labrum, Reed and Backus crossed the finish line in 38.41. The shuttle hurdle relay was just 60 meters in length for each leg.

The Mustangs are off until their outdoor season opener Thursday, March 31, in Glenwood. The Fillies will be there as well for the Hawkeye 10 Conference South Division preseason meet.

Full Shenandoah Results (Class 2A, top 8 places noted)

Team Scoring: Shenandoah 15.

60 meter dash: Hunter Dukes 7.66. Gage Sample 8.12.

60 meter hurdles: 8. Carter Backus 9.04 – final. 7. Carter Backus 8.90 – preliminaries

400 meter dash: 2. Alex Razee 52.49.

Long jump: Hunter Dukes 17-10.

Shot Put: 3. Tyler Laughlin 44-10.5.

4x100 meter relay: Shenandoah (Hunter Dukes, Alex Razee, Michael Reed, Carter Backus) 46.34.

4x60 meter shuttle hurdle relay: Shenandoah (Evan Holmes, Ben Labrum, Michael Reed, Carter Backus) 38.41.

4x800 meter relay: Shenandoah (Damien Little Thunder, Nolan Mount, Seth Zwickel, Rafe Rodewald) 9:57.42.