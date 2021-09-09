Razee races into top five, leading Mustangs into fourth-place finish at Clarinda

Christene Johnson stepped up and led the Fillies, finishing 18th in 25:54.

“It was great to see Christene run really strong,” Shenandoah girls head coach Grant Staats said. “She has some medical issues she fights through, but it didn’t bother her at this race. It was great to see her be really strong and be the competitor I know and she knows she can be. She’s a very hard worker. It’s good to see it pay off.”

Kelsey Franklin and Lauryn Dukes were next for the Fillies with Franklin 34th in 28:36 and Dukes 35th in 28:39.

“(Kelsey and Lauryn) ran well (Tuesday),” Staats said. “It wasn’t their best run, but they packed up and passed people at the end. I would like to see them really strive for more at the beginning, but we’ll keep progressing and keep working forward.”

Abby Martin was Shenandoah’s fourth finisher. Staats said Martin was battling an illness coming in and said it just wasn’t her day as she took 40th in 30:07.

Staats said the girls will keep working and keep improving.