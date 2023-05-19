DES MOINES — Shenandoah junior Alex Razee realized his dream Thursday, May 18, when he won the Class 2A 400-meter dash championship.

Razee’s state title is Shenandoah’s first event championship in boys track and field since Pat McDermott won the 800-meter title in 1991.

Razee’s time of 49.22 was the best of his career by more than a second and the best in Shenandoah program history. It came out of the second of three sections. He won the second heat by nearly two seconds and led from start to finish in a race he felt he couldn’t have run any better.

“My block start was perfect,” Razee said. “I changed my stride. I had way more stamina at the end and I came out on top. Right when I crossed the line I felt I ran my best time. I looked over and it came up 49.2 and I lost it. It felt amazing.”

While he easily won his heat, Razee still had to wait out the final heat to see if his time would hold up. The winner’s time in the final heat was 49.97 and Razee realized he had a title.

“My mind is going a mile a minute,” Razee said after the race while wearing his state championship hat and his medal draped around his neck. “This is the highlight of my career and what I have been dreaming of for so long. Accomplishing that feels so good.”

The race was Razee’s first of four on the weekend. He runs with teammates Hunter Dukes, Cole Graham and Brody Cullin in the 4x200 and 4x100 meter relays Friday and then the 800-meter medley relay Saturday.