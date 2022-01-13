Rebounding struggles continue in Mustang loss to rival Tigers

SHENANDOAH – The Shenandoah boys basketball team had lots of trouble on the defensive glass, which led to several second chance points and a 55-34 Red Oak win over the Mustangs Tuesday, Jan. 11.

It seemed like about every Red Oak basket in the opening quarter came after an offensive rebound as the Tigers built a 17-10 lead.

“We gave them way too many second chance points early,” Shenandoah head coach Jay Soderberg said. “We struggled to rebound. I told the guys that they did 90% of the work. They played good defense, they contested the shot but then they didn’t rebound. (Red Oak) was all over the boards and you give them second, third, fourth chances and they aren’t going to miss that many times.”

After a 10 point first quarter, the Mustangs managed just two field goals and six points in the second quarter as the Tigers built the lead to 34-16.

“We hear a lot after games that ‘you guys are working hard’ but I told them at halftime you can’t rest on that. You have to be the team that outhustles every other team,” Soderberg said. “We have to get all the 50/50 balls and come up with rebounds and do the little things better than everyone else. But we’re still running ourselves into turnovers and we can’t do that anymore.”

Red Oak built the lead to as many as 25 early in the fourth quarter.

Nolan Mount led the Mustang offense with 13 points while adding six rebounds. The Mustangs are without Blake Herold the rest of the season after he underwent surgery during the holiday break and Soderberg said Mount and Zach Foster have stepped up and tried to take on the scoring load.

“We told the guys that everyone has to get two more points, four more points,” Soderberg said. “Nolan does a great job being aggressive and getting to the basket. He does a good job pushing it and looking for easy baskets.”

Foster added seven points and four rebounds for the Mustangs. Evan Holmes chipped in four points and four rebounds. Clayton Holben scored three points and collected four rebounds.

Mitchell Jones and Beau Gardner scored two points each with Jones finishing with five rebounds. Gage Herron also scored two points off the bench and Dalton Athen hit a free throw and controlled three rebounds. Soderberg said the youth on the team, guys like Herron and Athen, who have played more of late are doing good things for the team and that’s huge going forward for the program.

“The biggest thing at this point of the season is that (the young players) are ready to go,” Soderberg said. “They know what’s going on, they aren’t afraid to shoot and they aren’t afraid to get after somebody. With that, the bench can grow a little bit. The young guys have stepped up nicely.”

The Mustangs fell to 3-11 on the season while Red Oak improved to 6-4 and completed the season sweep of Shenandoah.

It’s another rivalry game next for the Mustangs as they travel to Clarinda Friday.