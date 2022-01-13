Red Oak, Bedford/Lenox down SWI wrestling

The Southwest Iowa Warriors dropped a pair of duals Tuesday, Jan. 11, at Red Oak.

The host Tigers beat the Warriors 51-28 while Bedford/Lenox tripped up the Warriors 60-21.

Seth Ettleman was the only Warrior to win a contested match against Red Oak. Ettleman earned a 13-2 major decision against Brandon Erp at 113 pounds. The other Warrior points were scored on four forfeits. Samuel Daly, Cooper Marvel, Andreas Buttry and Gabe Johnson took the forfeit wins.

Southwest Iowa lost five matches by forfeit to the Tigers. Kurt Speed went the full six minutes at 152, dropping a 10-4 decision to Jaxon Terry.

Daly wrestled the evening’s closest match in the dual against Bedford/Lenox, earning one of three contested wins for the Warriors with a 10-8 win in sudden victory over Dawson Marshall at 220.

Johnson also earned a win to complete a 2-0 day, pinning Chase England at 120. Ettleman took a forfeit to finish 2-0 as well.

Hadley Reilly won his match by fall at 160 for the other six Warrior points.

Bedford/Lenox won five matches by forfeit and five more by fall in earning the win.