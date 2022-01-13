 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Red Oak, Bedford/Lenox down SWI wrestling

Southwest Iowa Wrestling

Pictured are members of the Southwest Iowa wrestling team. Front row, from left: Cade Smith, Gabe Johnson, Hadley Reilly, Andreas Buttry, Logan Allumbaugh-Richards, Laney Morrical, Braelyn Wilson, Tatiana Orozco and Madison Hensley. Second row, from left: Lillian Howe, Brayden Tobin, Chace Wallace, Philip Gardner, Seth Ettleman, Kyle Kesterson, Dawson Erickson, Landon Roof, Kurt Speed, Seth Herrara and Emily Kesterson. Third row, from left: Mason Dovel, Kolton Wilson, Chance Roof, Brexton Roberts, Lane Harris, Matthew Lamkins, Dylan Linkenhoker, Cooper Marvel, Samuel Daly and Wyatt Thompson. Back row, from left: Conner Rasco, Cody Dresher, Brogan Alley, Spencer Baier and Brandon Orozco. Not pictured: Alec Hobbie, Clara Sapienza and Riley Spencer.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

The Southwest Iowa Warriors dropped a pair of duals Tuesday, Jan. 11, at Red Oak.

The host Tigers beat the Warriors 51-28 while Bedford/Lenox tripped up the Warriors 60-21.

Seth Ettleman was the only Warrior to win a contested match against Red Oak. Ettleman earned a 13-2 major decision against Brandon Erp at 113 pounds. The other Warrior points were scored on four forfeits. Samuel Daly, Cooper Marvel, Andreas Buttry and Gabe Johnson took the forfeit wins.

Southwest Iowa lost five matches by forfeit to the Tigers. Kurt Speed went the full six minutes at 152, dropping a 10-4 decision to Jaxon Terry.

Daly wrestled the evening’s closest match in the dual against Bedford/Lenox, earning one of three contested wins for the Warriors with a 10-8 win in sudden victory over Dawson Marshall at 220.

Johnson also earned a win to complete a 2-0 day, pinning Chase England at 120. Ettleman took a forfeit to finish 2-0 as well.

Hadley Reilly won his match by fall at 160 for the other six Warrior points.

Bedford/Lenox won five matches by forfeit and five more by fall in earning the win.

0 Comments

Tags

