Red Oak downs Cowboy baseball in season opener

The Red Oak Tigers finished with a pair of three-run innings in beating Sidney 6-2 in the season opener for both teams Monday, May 24.

Sidney opened the scoring in the first. Cole Stenzel doubled with two outs and came around to score.

The Tigers answered with three runs on two hits against Sidney starting pitcher Leighton Whipple in the home first. Cole Thornton’s single was the big hit, scoring two with two outs.

The two teams combined for two base runners in the next three innings before both teams doubled their run total in the fifth.

Brydon Huntley walked with two outs for the Cowboys, stole second and then scored on Whipple’s double.

Red Oak turned four consecutive walks into three runs in the bottom of the fifth to lead 6-2.

Sidney put two on base in the sixth with a pair of walks, but a strikeout and groundout ended the threat.

Brexton Roberts was the only other Cowboy with a hit.

Garett Phillips pitched the final two innings for the Cowboys.