Red Oak rallies and pulls away in final quarter to spoil Shenandoah Homecoming

Hunter Dukes came in at quarterback for the Mustangs and threw an interception on the first play. The Tigers were in the end zone six plays later on a Jack Schmadeke 27-yard run for the final margin.

Mount and Dukes combined for five interceptions for the contest.

Fouts was huge all night for the Tigers, rushing for 191 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries plus the huge interception return. Shenandoah head coach Ty Ratliff said they can’t let a team run the ball like that.

“We couldn’t stop the run and our sails got deflated late,” Ratliff said. “They had some big plays and a couple mistakes hurt us. Stuff got out of hand on both parties with the unsportsmanlike calls late, that’s something we have to clean up and take care of because it’s unacceptable. We had a lot of young guys on the field that stepped up. Some of them have minimal experience, but they went out, responded well and fought until the end.”

The Mustangs started the game well, scoring on two of their first three offensive possessions. Mount ran in a four-yard touchdown after a pass to Herold set them up at the four. The extra point was no good, but Shenandoah led 6-0.