Red Oak rallies and pulls away in final quarter to spoil Shenandoah Homecoming

SHENANDOAH - The Red Oak Tigers scored 21 points in the fourth quarter to spoil Shenandoah’s Homecoming 31-13 Friday, Sept. 17.
The Mustangs led 13-10 entering the final period, but threw four interceptions in the final 12 minutes.
The first interception came with the Mustangs in Red Oak territory early in the period. The Tigers moved into Shenandoah territory after the turnover with a completion to Austin Johnson and then two plays later Riley Fouts found the end zone from 37 yards away. The extra point gave Red Oak its first lead at 17-13 with 8:10 to play.
The Mustangs looked like they were going to respond quickly when Morgan Cotten took the ensuing kickoff to Red Oak’s 23-yard line. A Nolan Mount to Blake Herold pass on third down gave the Mustangs a new set of downs at the 13, but Mount tried to force a fourth down pass into traffic and it was intercepted by Fouts, who then went 95 yards for a touchdown with 5:03 to play. The extra point put Red Oak ahead 24-13.
During the interception return, a dead ball unsportsmanlike penalty was called on both teams, the result of which disqualified Mount from the contest. A disqualification also means an automatic one game suspension.
That started a series of plays that included multiple unsportsmanlike fouls that was tough to see after a competitive game on both sides.
Hunter Dukes came in at quarterback for the Mustangs and threw an interception on the first play. The Tigers were in the end zone six plays later on a Jack Schmadeke 27-yard run for the final margin.
Mount and Dukes combined for five interceptions for the contest.
Fouts was huge all night for the Tigers, rushing for 191 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries plus the huge interception return. Shenandoah head coach Ty Ratliff said they can’t let a team run the ball like that.
“We couldn’t stop the run and our sails got deflated late,” Ratliff said. “They had some big plays and a couple mistakes hurt us. Stuff got out of hand on both parties with the unsportsmanlike calls late, that’s something we have to clean up and take care of because it’s unacceptable. We had a lot of young guys on the field that stepped up. Some of them have minimal experience, but they went out, responded well and fought until the end.”
The Mustangs started the game well, scoring on two of their first three offensive possessions. Mount ran in a four-yard touchdown after a pass to Herold set them up at the four. The extra point was no good, but Shenandoah led 6-0.
After Red Oak went backwards, punted and gave Shenandoah starting field position on Red Oak’s side of the field, the Mustangs scored again with Mount sneaking it in from the one-yard line on fourth down. This time the extra point by Seth Zwickel went through and the Mustangs led 13-0 with 9:16 remaining in the second quarter.
Red Oak responded with a quick six-play scoring drive, all on the ground, with Fouts taking it in from six yards out to bring the Tigers within 13-7.
Shenandoah drove inside Red Oak’s 10-yard line on its next drive, but a holding call took away what would have been a third Mount touchdown run and Shenandoah ended up giving it away on downs.
An interception by Cotten gave the Mustangs another chance to score right before halftime, but a pass into the end zone from the 17-yard line was caught out of bounds as time expired.
Not only did the Mustangs miss out on two scoring opportunities near the end of the half, but they also lost Beau Gardner, who started as the featured back for the first time this season. He hurt his knee late in the first half, and didn’t return to the field.
“We had a really good first half,” Ratliff said, “but when Beau went down, we had some trouble running the ball at times. We have to be able to fight through some of that. They continued to run the same play and their back had great vision, cut it back and turned some things into big runs. We’ll teach these young kids and get them ready to step up with lots of new faces on the field next week.”
Mount threw for 169 yards before being disqualified late in the game. Herold caught seven passes for 58 yards.
Gardner rushed for 37 yards on 10 carries. Cotten ended up leading the team with 58 yards on the ground.
Dukes stepped in at quarterback and also led the Mustang defense with eight tackles and one interception. Herold and Clayton Holben added seven tackles each and combined for five tackles for loss. Ben Labrum had another 2.5 tackles for loss. Logan Dickerson ended with 4.5 tackles with Owen Laughlin and Cotten adding four each.
The Mustangs travel to Clarke Friday. The Indians are 3-1, but lost 40-7 to Clarinda in their district opener Friday. The Mustangs will make that trip with a young group.
“We have to keep things positive and simple,” Ratliff said. “We’ll have a new quarterback. We’ll have Morgan (in the backfield), but it’s going to take us working as a collective unit to pull it together on offense, defense and special teams.”
Shenandoah fell to 1-3 overall and 0-1 in the district with the loss.