Red Oak runs away from Mustangs

The Shenandoah Mustangs shot just 23% from the field and Red Oak pulled away in the second half for a 71-36 victory Tuesday, Jan. 12.

The win gives the Tigers the season sweep of the Mustangs. This game didn’t count in the Hawkeye 10 Conference standings.

Red Oak improved to 4-5 on the season and Shenandoah fell to 2-8.

The Mustangs trailed 31-20 at halftime. Red Oak added eight points to its advantage in the third quarter and outscored the Mustangs 21-5 in the final eight minutes.

Braden Knight and Zach Foster scored six points each to lead the Mustangs. Foster pulled down five rebounds while Knight secured three.

Blake Herold and Brody Owen added six points each for the Mustangs. Herold finished with seven boards.

Cain Lorimor added three points for the Mustangs and Nolan Mount scored two to go with three assists. Mitchell Jones scored one point and Zayne Zwickel collected three rebounds.

Max DeVries led four Tigers in double figures with 14 points. Ten of the 11 Tigers who played scored.

Shenandoah wraps up the week with a home game against Clarinda Friday.

Girls Game

Shenandoah finished a season sweep of Red Oak with a 40-35 road win. A full recap of this game will be added here soon.