 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Red Oak runs away from Mustangs
0 comments

Red Oak runs away from Mustangs

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Brody Owen, Shenandoah

Shenandoah senior Brody Owen fires from deep during Shenandoah's loss at Red Oak Tuesday, Jan. 12.

 Photo courtesy Charm Carpenter/Red Oak Express

The Shenandoah Mustangs shot just 23% from the field and Red Oak pulled away in the second half for a 71-36 victory Tuesday, Jan. 12.

The win gives the Tigers the season sweep of the Mustangs. This game didn’t count in the Hawkeye 10 Conference standings.

Red Oak improved to 4-5 on the season and Shenandoah fell to 2-8.

The Mustangs trailed 31-20 at halftime. Red Oak added eight points to its advantage in the third quarter and outscored the Mustangs 21-5 in the final eight minutes.

Braden Knight and Zach Foster scored six points each to lead the Mustangs. Foster pulled down five rebounds while Knight secured three.

Blake Herold and Brody Owen added six points each for the Mustangs. Herold finished with seven boards.

Cain Lorimor added three points for the Mustangs and Nolan Mount scored two to go with three assists. Mitchell Jones scored one point and Zayne Zwickel collected three rebounds.

Max DeVries led four Tigers in double figures with 14 points. Ten of the 11 Tigers who played scored.

Shenandoah wraps up the week with a home game against Clarinda Friday.

Girls Game

Shenandoah finished a season sweep of Red Oak with a 40-35 road win. A full recap of this game will be added here soon.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trojans routed at Red Oak
Sports

Trojans routed at Red Oak

The Red Oak boys basketball team ended any doubt of the game’s outcome early in a 70-14 win over Essex Saturday, Jan. 9.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics