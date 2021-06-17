Red Oak walks off for win over Mustangs

The Shenandoah Mustangs scored four runs in the seventh inning to force an extra frame, and then scored two in the eighth, but Red Oak answered with three in the home eighth for a 9-8 win Tuesday, June 15.
The Shenandoah Fillies lost 10-0 at Red Oak in a game that was called after the top of the fifth inning because of the run-rule.
Hunter Dukes and Camden Lorimor led Shenandoah’s offense with two hits each, with Lorimor driving in two runs. Carter Ruzek added a double, two walks and three RBIs for the Mustangs, who fell to 5-9 overall and 2-8 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference.
Braden Knight added a hit, two runs scored and an RBI for Shenandoah.
Logan Dickerson started on the mound and struck out four over six innings, giving up five hits, three walks and six runs, four earned.
Jade Spangler pitched a scoreless seventh, but ran into trouble in the eighth. Ruzek was called on, but couldn’t put out the fire. Spangler struck out two and was charged with two earned runs. The winning run was charged to Ruzek, who recorded one out.
Red Oak improved to 3-11 overall and 1-10 in the conference.
The Fillies managed just two hits in five innings against Tiger pitcher Emma Bierbaum. Macee Blank singled with two outs in the first inning and Caroline Rogers singled with one out in the third.
Bierbaum struck out seven Fillies over five scoreless innings.
Red Oak did all of its work in two innings offensively, scoring four runs in the second and six in the fourth.
Jenna Burdorf took the complete game loss. She struck out three in four innings, but gave up nine hits and four walks. Six of the 10 Tiger runs were earned.
Shenandoah fell to 1-13 overall and 1-8 in the conference with the loss while Red Oak improved to 4-12 on the season and 2-7 in the conference.