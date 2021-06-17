Red Oak walks off for win over Mustangs

The Shenandoah Mustangs scored four runs in the seventh inning to force an extra frame, and then scored two in the eighth, but Red Oak answered with three in the home eighth for a 9-8 win Tuesday, June 15.

The Shenandoah Fillies lost 10-0 at Red Oak in a game that was called after the top of the fifth inning because of the run-rule.

Hunter Dukes and Camden Lorimor led Shenandoah’s offense with two hits each, with Lorimor driving in two runs. Carter Ruzek added a double, two walks and three RBIs for the Mustangs, who fell to 5-9 overall and 2-8 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference.

Braden Knight added a hit, two runs scored and an RBI for Shenandoah.

Logan Dickerson started on the mound and struck out four over six innings, giving up five hits, three walks and six runs, four earned.

Jade Spangler pitched a scoreless seventh, but ran into trouble in the eighth. Ruzek was called on, but couldn’t put out the fire. Spangler struck out two and was charged with two earned runs. The winning run was charged to Ruzek, who recorded one out.

Red Oak improved to 3-11 overall and 1-10 in the conference.