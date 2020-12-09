Red Oak's hot finish sinks Mustangs

The Tigers slowly climbed back into the game and were within 19-16 with 1:54 left in the half when Foster made back-to-back buckets to extend the lead back to seven. It was five at half.

Only 14 total points were scored in the third quarter as Shenandoah barely held on to its 28-27 lead.

Braden Knight made a jumper to start the fourth quarter, then after the first Tiger 3-pointer of the period, Foster scored three points off of consecutive offensive rebounds. Herold added a free throw to give Shenandoah a three point lead before Red Oak’s big run.

Nobody scored in double figures for the Mustangs as Foster led the way with nine points. Owen added eight and Mount and Knight scored seven each. Herold had five and Zwickel two, but the offense wasn’t there when it needed to be down the stretch.

“Offensively, we came out firing away,” Soderberg said. “We didn’t change a whole lot, but all of a sudden we would make one pass (in an offensive set) and if we weren’t wide open we decided that wasn’t going to work and played a little hero ball which didn’t help us.”