Red Oak's hot finish sinks Mustangs

SHENANDOAH – The Red Oak boys basketball team made four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to rally for a 46-38 win over Shenandoah Tuesday, Dec. 8.
The second of those triples came from Baylor Bergren and gave Red Oak a 36-34 lead, its first advantage of the game, with 4:27 remaining.
Kobe Johnson followed with a triple and then Max DeVries connected from deep to complete an 11-0 Red Oak run that gave the Tigers a 42-34 lead with 2:47 to play.
Shenandoah’s Blake Herold made two free throws 16 seconds later, but the Mustangs wouldn’t score again until a Zayne Zwickel basket in the final seconds to make up the final margin.
The four outside shots helped Red Oak score 19 points in the final quarter, easily their best quarter total of the game. Mustangs head coach Jay Soderberg was overall pleased with his team’s effort on the defensive end of the floor.
“Our defense was fantastic,” Soderberg said. “We gave up 46 points. If you hold a team to 46 you’re hoping for a 15-20 point win, but they got hot in the last five minutes and that was the difference.”
The middle two quarters were spent by the Mustangs trying to hang on to a double digit lead the Mustangs took in the first quarter.
Brody Owen scored eight of the team’s first 13 points, including two 3-pointers. Nolan Mount added a triple in that stretch, and then Herold and Zach Foster scored and Shenandoah led 17-4 with 2:12 remaining in the opening quarter.
The Tigers slowly climbed back into the game and were within 19-16 with 1:54 left in the half when Foster made back-to-back buckets to extend the lead back to seven. It was five at half.
Only 14 total points were scored in the third quarter as Shenandoah barely held on to its 28-27 lead.
Braden Knight made a jumper to start the fourth quarter, then after the first Tiger 3-pointer of the period, Foster scored three points off of consecutive offensive rebounds. Herold added a free throw to give Shenandoah a three point lead before Red Oak’s big run.
Nobody scored in double figures for the Mustangs as Foster led the way with nine points. Owen added eight and Mount and Knight scored seven each. Herold had five and Zwickel two, but the offense wasn’t there when it needed to be down the stretch.
“Offensively, we came out firing away,” Soderberg said. “We didn’t change a whole lot, but all of a sudden we would make one pass (in an offensive set) and if we weren’t wide open we decided that wasn’t going to work and played a little hero ball which didn’t help us.”
Foster led the Mustangs on the glass with eight rebounds. He also had three steals. Herold finished with five rebounds and three steals while Mount had four rebounds and three steals. Owen and Knight added four rebounds each.
Turnovers and defensive rebounding were two weak areas on the night for the Mustangs, according to Soderberg.
Soderberg said a lot of the offensive issues can at least be helped by trusting each other a little more.
“We had some layups that didn’t go in,” Soderberg said, “but we don’t run our offense all the way through and we try to go one-on-one. We need to have more trust in our teammates and a little more belief. We need to work getting better every single day and keep working.”
The loss dropped Shenandoah to 0-3 overall and 0-2 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference. Soderberg said the boys simply need to keep working.
“We need work on our shooting, free throws and having positive attitudes,” Soderberg said. “If we’re going to give up and quit it’s going to be a long rest of the season. Rebuilding seasons aren’t perfect right away. We need to be building toward the end of the season and trying to get better each and every night.”
The Mustangs hit the road for two games to finish the week, playing AHSTW Thursday and Clarinda Saturday.
