The Clarinda and Essex softball teams are scheduled to host first round regional softball games.

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union released regional softball pairings for all five classes on Friday, June 23.

Clarinda hosts Shenandoah in a first round game in Class 3A Region 4 on Thursday, July 6. The Cardinals are also scheduled to host the semifinal game on the bottom half of the region, which would match the Clarinda/Shenandoah winner against the winner of the first round game between Atlantic and Red Oak.

The winner of the semifinal game advances to the regional final on Tuesday, July 11. Fourth-ranked Davis County is the top seed on the other half of the bracket. Centerville, Clarke and Des Moines Christian are also on the top half of the bracket.

Essex and Sidney are in Class 1A Region 4 and will play in what amounts to another Corner Conference Tournament on the bottom half of the bracket.

Essex hosts Stanton on Friday, June 30, in the first round while Sidney travels to East Mills in first round play.

Winners there advance to the second round Wednesday, July 5, with the Essex/Stanton winner playing at Fremont-Mills and the East Mills/Sidney winner playing at Griswold. Griswold, who is ranked 14th in Class 1A, is scheduled to host the regional semifinal Friday, July 7.

The regional semifinal winner advances to the regional final, which is scheduled for Monday, July 10. Fifth-ranked Wayne leads the top half of the bracket. They are joined by Bedford, Lamoni, Lenox, Mormon Trail, Moulton-Udell and Seymour.

The regional champions in all five classes advance to the State Softball Championships July 17-21 in Fort Dodge.