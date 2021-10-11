Regional volleyball pairings released

The Clarinda and Shenandoah volleyball teams will play again this season, in the first round of the regional tournament.
The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union released regional tournament pairings for all five classes Thursday, Oct. 7.
The Cardinals and Fillies are both in Class 3A Region 4 and will match up Monday, Oct. 18, in Clarinda with first serve scheduled for 7 p.m. The winner of that match will likely face fourth-ranked Des Moines Christian in a regional semifinal. The Lions open with Clarke in the first round. The regional semifinal is set for Wednesday, Oct. 20, with a site to be determined.
Number 12 Roland-Story is the top seed on the other half of the bracket and is joined there by Saydel, Nevada and Ballard. The regional final is Tuesday, Oct. 26, at a site to be determined.
Essex and Sidney are both in Class 1A Region 2 and the Cowgirls are scheduled to play their first two matches at home. Lenox comes to Sidney Monday, Oct. 18, for a first round tournament game. If Sidney wins, the Cowgirls would host the second round game Wednesday, Oct. 20, against the winner of the first round match between Stanton and Bedford.
Essex joins Sidney on the top half of the bracket and the Trojanettes will travel to Fremont-Mills to open regional play Monday, Oct. 18. The region’s top seed is eighth-ranked St. Albert. The Saintes have a first round bye and will host the Fremont-Mills/Essex winner in the second round Wednesday, Oct. 20.
The winners of the above second round matches will play in a regional semifinal Monday, Oct. 25, at St. Albert.
Number 14 Tri-Center is the only ranked team in the bottom half of the bracket. The Trojans are joined by Heartland Christian, East Mills, Griswold, Riverside, Woodbine, Boyer Valley and West Harrison on the bottom half of the bracket. The regional final is Wednesday, Oct. 27, at a site to be determined.
Each of the eight regional champions in all five classes advances to the state tournament, which is played Nov. 1-4 at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids.