Regular season ends for Mustang basketball with loss at Bedford

The Shenandoah boys basketball team completed the regular season with a 66-45 loss at Bedford Tuesday, Feb. 8.

The loss was the eighth in a row for the Mustangs, ending their regular season at 3-18.

Zach Foster led Shenandoah’s attack with 19 points and six rebounds. He connected on four 3-point shots.

Shenandoah’s deficit was just 9-7 after the first quarter and 29-22 at halftime, but a 16-4 third quarter gave the Bulldogs – who improved to 11-10 on the season - control of the game.

Dalton Athen added seven points and three rebounds for Shenandoah. Camden Lorimor and Seth Zwickel scored five points each with Lorimor contributing three steals. Nolan Mount and Clayton Holben both scored three points. Mount also finished with six rebounds and four assists and Holben corralled three rebounds. Mitchell Jones added one point.

Next for the Mustangs is the first round of the Class 2A District 16 Tournament Monday in Red Oak against Clarinda.