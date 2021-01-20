 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Reilly leads Southwest Iowa to 1-2 day at Tri-Center
0 comments

Reilly leads Southwest Iowa to 1-2 day at Tri-Center

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Samuel Daly, Southwest Iowa

Southwest Iowa sophomore Samuel Daly works for points against a Woodbine wrestler during the Warriors' opening dual of the season.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

The Clarinda wrestling team added three wins to its season dual total while Southwest Iowa won one of its three duals Tuesday, Jan. 19, at Tri-Center High School.

The Cardinals beat the Warriors 60-18, Tri-Center 72-6 and Missouri Valley 43-29. The Warriors beat Tri-Center 48-22 and lost to Missouri Valley 64-16.

Clarinda won three matches by decision over the Big Reds to help secure the win. Michael Mayer needed the sudden victory period to earn an 8-6 win over Zavier Trovato at 132 pounds. Kale Downey followed with a 10-7 win over Fred Veatch at 138. After a Karson Downey win by fall, Tyler Raybourn won his match over Eric McIlnay 7-3 at 152.

Jase Wilmes won a 10-1 major decision at 182 while Cole Ridnour, Crew Howard, Logan Green and Kaden Whipp, along with Karson Downey, all won by fall in the first period.

Missouri Valley won four matches by fall and took a forfeit for their wins. They were docked a team point for unsportsmanlike conduct.

All of Clarinda’s wins came by fall or forfeit against Tri-Center. Karson Downey, Brayden Nothwehr and Howard all won by fall in the first period while Mayer, Kale Downey, Dillan Hunter and Green won by fall in the second period.

Whipp, Ridnour, Raybourn, Leland Woodruff and Ayden Sunderman took forfeit wins.

The Cardinals won seven of the 10 contested matches against the Warriors.

The Downey brothers, Wilmes, Ridnour, Howard and Green all took quick wins by fall while Kaden Whipp pinned Seth Ettleman by fall in the third period at 106.

Woodruff, Mayer and Raybourn took forfeit wins for the Cardinals.

Gabe Johnson, Hadley Reilly and Joseph Thompson all won by fall for Southwest Iowa.

The Warriors’ victory came on the strength of four contested wins against the host Trojans.

Reilly, Thompson, Samuel Daly and Kyle Kesterson all earned wins by fall while Ettleman, Johnson, Riley Spencer and Kolton Wilson took forfeit wins.

Reilly also won one of the three contested victories against Missouri Valley. Reilly and Daly won by fall while Ettleman took a 12-3 major decision.

Clarinda improved to 19-4 on the dual season while the Warriors’ record fell to 9-12.

Both teams travel to the John J. Harris Tournament Friday and Saturday in Corning. Before that, Clarinda hosts a Hawkeye 10 Conference double dual with Glenwood and Atlantic Thursday.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cowboys battle past Vikings
Sports

Cowboys battle past Vikings

SIDNEY – Conner Behrends’ putback with 20 seconds left in overtime stood up as the Sidney Cowboys earned a 62-59 win over Stanton Tuesday, Jan. 12.

Red Oak runs away from Mustangs
Sports

Red Oak runs away from Mustangs

  • Updated

The Shenandoah Mustangs shot just 23% from the field and Red Oak pulled away in the second half for a 71-36 victory Tuesday, Jan. 12.

Payne leads Cowgirls past Clarinda
Sports

Payne leads Cowgirls past Clarinda

  • Updated

Kaden Payne scored 16 points and added nine rebounds and Clarinda struggled on the offensive end in a 52-23 Sidney win over Clarinda Thursday,…

Lourdes trips Cowboys
Sports

Lourdes trips Cowboys

Sidney head boys basketball coach Kent Larsen said the second quarter was the difference in his team’s 54-40 home loss to Nebraska City Lourde…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics