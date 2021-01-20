Reilly leads Southwest Iowa to 1-2 day at Tri-Center

The Clarinda wrestling team added three wins to its season dual total while Southwest Iowa won one of its three duals Tuesday, Jan. 19, at Tri-Center High School.
The Cardinals beat the Warriors 60-18, Tri-Center 72-6 and Missouri Valley 43-29. The Warriors beat Tri-Center 48-22 and lost to Missouri Valley 64-16.
Clarinda won three matches by decision over the Big Reds to help secure the win. Michael Mayer needed the sudden victory period to earn an 8-6 win over Zavier Trovato at 132 pounds. Kale Downey followed with a 10-7 win over Fred Veatch at 138. After a Karson Downey win by fall, Tyler Raybourn won his match over Eric McIlnay 7-3 at 152.
Jase Wilmes won a 10-1 major decision at 182 while Cole Ridnour, Crew Howard, Logan Green and Kaden Whipp, along with Karson Downey, all won by fall in the first period.
Missouri Valley won four matches by fall and took a forfeit for their wins. They were docked a team point for unsportsmanlike conduct.
All of Clarinda’s wins came by fall or forfeit against Tri-Center. Karson Downey, Brayden Nothwehr and Howard all won by fall in the first period while Mayer, Kale Downey, Dillan Hunter and Green won by fall in the second period.
Whipp, Ridnour, Raybourn, Leland Woodruff and Ayden Sunderman took forfeit wins.
The Cardinals won seven of the 10 contested matches against the Warriors.
The Downey brothers, Wilmes, Ridnour, Howard and Green all took quick wins by fall while Kaden Whipp pinned Seth Ettleman by fall in the third period at 106.
Woodruff, Mayer and Raybourn took forfeit wins for the Cardinals.
Gabe Johnson, Hadley Reilly and Joseph Thompson all won by fall for Southwest Iowa.
The Warriors’ victory came on the strength of four contested wins against the host Trojans.
Reilly, Thompson, Samuel Daly and Kyle Kesterson all earned wins by fall while Ettleman, Johnson, Riley Spencer and Kolton Wilson took forfeit wins.
Reilly also won one of the three contested victories against Missouri Valley. Reilly and Daly won by fall while Ettleman took a 12-3 major decision.
Clarinda improved to 19-4 on the dual season while the Warriors’ record fell to 9-12.
Both teams travel to the John J. Harris Tournament Friday and Saturday in Corning. Before that, Clarinda hosts a Hawkeye 10 Conference double dual with Glenwood and Atlantic Thursday.