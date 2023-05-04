The Clarinda Cardinals won both doubles brackets, but fell two points short of earning the team title at the Hawkeye 10 Conference Girls Tennis Tournament, held Wednesday, May 3, at Graham Park in Carroll.

The Cardinals scored 26 team points, two behind Lewis Central and seven better than third-place St. Albert. Shenandoah tied for eighth overall with six points.

Clarinda’s Taylor Cole and Mayson Hartley won their third straight No. 1 doubles championship, while Avery Walter and Brooke Brown won the No. 2 doubles title for the second year in a row.

Riley Nothwehr finished third at No. 1 singles for the Cardinals, while Emma Stogdill earned a fifth-place medal at No. 2 singles.

Abby Martin and Cadence Gough were Shenandoah’s only medalists, earning sixth place at No. 2 doubles.

Cole and Hartley came in as the top seed and cruised to their championship.

They beat Rio Johnson and Keira Olson of Atlantic 8-0 in the quarterfinals, Kiana Schulz and Claire Leinen of Denison 8-1 in the semifinals and then earned an 8-1 win over Merced Ramirez and Tessa Rolenc of Red Oak in the championship match.

Walter and Brown’s title was nearly as dominant in the No. 2 doubles division.

They also opened as the top seed and took care of Danique Dobbe and Kayden Wingfield of Red Oak 8-2 in the quarterfinals. An 8-2 win over Kuemper’s Sophia Tidgren and Brooke Rohe followed in the semifinals round. The Clarinda duo finished the deal with a statement 8-0 win over Mari Valdivia and Lily Barnes of St. Albert.

Nothwehr played to her seed, finishing third at No. 1 singles. She opened with an 8-2 win over Red Oak’s Grace Wingfield in the quarterfinals before dropping an 8-3 decision to Landry Miller of St. Albert in the semifinals. Nothwehr finished her day with an 8-5 win over Erica Rust of Harlan in the third-place match.

Emma Stogdill was the only Cardinal that had to play a first-round match, which she lost 8-2 to Keziah Janssen of Kuemper. Stogdill responded with three straight wins in the consolation bracket to take fifth. She beat Kaitlyn Mullanix of Glenwood 8-3, Ella Narmi of St. Albert 8-5 and then Abigail Johnson of Red Oak 8-4 in the fifth-place match.

Shenandoah’s only medalists were Martin and Gough at No. 2 doubles. They started their day with an 8-4 loss to Dobbe and Wingfield of Red Oak, dropping them into the consolation bracket where they earned two straight wins. They beat Brooklyn McKinney and Kolbey Bailey of Creston 8-2 and then Abigail Guttierez and Lynnae Johnson of Denison 8-5. They matched up with the Red Oak team again in the fifth-place match, this time losing 8-6.

Brooke Hays and Gabi Jacobs played together at the No. 1 doubles position for Shenandoah and finished seventh. They started their day with a win over Georgie Bohnet and Lexi Narmi of St. Albert, who bounced back to finish sixth on the day. The Shenandoah duo then lost to second-seeded Oasis Opheim and Alexis Opheim of Lewis Central in the quarterfinals. Hays and Jacobs came back and beat Josselyn Walis and Aubrey Mullanix of Glenwood 8-2 in the first round of consolation, but then lost to Sophia Rohe and Ella Schwarte of Kuemper 8-2. The Shenandoah duo ended their day with a seventh-place match win over Ava Adamson and Sasha Wurster of Creston 8-4.

Shenandoah’s other team point on the day came from an eighth-place finish from Auri Trowbridge, who actually lost all three of her matches at No. 2 singles. She came in as the No. 3 seed, but lost 8-6 to Kuemper’s Janssen in the quarterfinals. She received a bye into the second round of consolation but lost 9-7 to Johnson of Red Oak and then 8-4 to St. Albert’s Ella Narmi in the seventh-place match.

Emma Olson played in the No. 1 singles bracket for the Fillies and won her first match 8-1 over Atlantic’s Quincy Sorenson. Olson lost 8-1 to eventual runner-up Miller of St. Albert in the quarterfinals and then dropped an 8-5 decision to Cora Pestel of Glenwood in the first round of consolation.

Clarinda and Shenandoah are both back on the court Thursday, with the Fillies hosting Denison and the Cardinals hosting Audubon.