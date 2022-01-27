 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Resh leads Trojan offense in home loss

Qwintyn Vanatta, Essex

Essex sophomore Qwintyn Vanatta goes up for a shot against Sidney junior Nik Peters during the Corner Conference game in Essex Friday, Dec. 17.

 Photo by Becki Franks for Page County Newspapers

The Essex boys basketball team put up a season best point total but both Essex teams dropped a home doubleheader against Nodaway Valley (Mo.) Monday, Jan. 24.

The Trojans lost 71-56 while the Trojanettes fell 64-28 to the new team that is the sharing agreement between Nodaway-Holt and West Nodaway.

The Trojans trailed 21-15 after the first quarter and 46-23 at halftime, but were able to battle back in the second half, trailing 59-40 after three periods.

Johnny Resh led four Trojans in double figures with 16 points. He added nine rebounds and four steals. Tony Racine contributed 13 points, eight rebounds and three blocks. Qwintyn Vanatta put up a double-double with 12 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks. Dylan Barrett was the fourth Trojan in double figures with 10 points while adding six rebounds.

Preston Driskell added three points and three rebounds for Essex while Kaden Peeler contributed two points and three rebounds. Jacob Robinette secured four rebounds as the Trojans fell to 1-13 on the season.

A statistical recap from the girls game will be added here when available.

The Trojanettes fell to 3-11 on the season.

