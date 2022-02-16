Rival Cardinals drop Shenandoah boys basketball out of district play

RED OAK – For the third time this season, the Clarinda boys basketball team beat Shenandoah, this one coming Monday, Feb. 14, in a Class 2A District 14 first round tournament game, which was played at Red Oak High School.

The Cardinals improved to 14-9 and advanced to a district semifinal Thursday at Treynor while the Mustangs saw their season end with a 3-19 record.

The Mustangs showed early they wanted to slow the game down considerably, but the Cardinals were able to get the lead to double digits in the opening minute of the second quarter.

“Shenandoah came out and was going to hold the ball and slow the game down,” Clarinda head coach Rod Eberly said. “We had planned on using a press at some point throughout the game but when they started the game doing it we decided we were not going to wait to put the press on. This allowed us to get some easy baskets off turnovers and change the pace of the game.”

Shenandoah head coach Jay Soderberg said the execution of the game plan wasn’t as great as he had hoped it would be.

“We were going to pull it out and keep the game in the 20s,” Soderberg said. “What frustrated me was we got the matchup we wanted and then took off running and attacked after spending five days practicing not doing that.”

Shenandoah held a brief lead on a Zach Foster triple, but Clarinda scored the next seven and led 13-5 after the first quarter.

The lead grew to 15 on a couple occasions in the second period and Tadyn Brown scored the quarter’s final four points to put the Cardinals up 25-10 at halftime.

The first six points of the third quarter belonged to Clarinda and the Cardinals led by as many as 28 in the second half.

“I thought defensively we played pretty well,” Eberly said. “Offensively, we struggled some against the zone and getting to the basket early. We turned the ball over a lot, so that was a negative for us.”

Drew Brown was the only Cardinal to reach double figure scoring as he ended with 13 points, five rebounds and four assists.

Tadyn Brown added nine points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals. Cole Baumgart, who started in place of the injured Wyatt Schmitt, put in seven points with six rebounds and three assists. Grant Jobe and Isaac Jones also scored seven points each with Jobe collecting three rebounds.

Cooper Neal finished with four points and four rebounds for Clarinda. Creighton Tuzzio ended with two points and three rebounds and Lance Regehr added one point.

“It was nice to have balance and getting it from some guys that come off the bench is a big plus,” Eberly said.

Foster led Shenandoah with 14 points and Soderberg said watching his senior leader grow over the last couple years has been fun to watch.

“After (Zach’s) sophomore year, I challenged him to get faster and stronger,” Soderberg said. “The shot is there. Even after Christmas this year, he blossomed and took on that role of needing to get 20 (points) tonight. Most of the time he did a good job.”

Evan Holmes added six points for the Mustangs. Seth Zwickel finished with three points and Beau Gardner and Dalton Athen ended with two each.

Full Shenandoah stats will be added here when available.

Soderberg said this was a fun group of kids to coach this year. Even with just the three wins, they didn’t give up, they were coachable and were willing to listen. It was a group led by five seniors.

“We had two offensive linemen in Clayton (Holben) and Evan, who rebounded, set screens and were told to go be a menace out there.” Soderberg said. “Mitchell (Jones) was the same thing defensively. He knew he would have pick up the opponents’ best player and be a nuisance and he did a great job. George (Martin) didn’t get a lot varsity minutes, but he would get everybody going and when he did get in there he was always near the basket doing the dirty things nobody wanted to do. He’s such a good person.”

While the Mustangs saw their season come to an end, the Cardinals advanced to play a Treynor team that comes in with an 18-3 record on the season.

“Treynor is extremely well-coached and plays a really aggressive style of defense,” Eberly said. “They have a strong tradition of winning and will be a big challenge for us. We’ll have to keep our turnovers down and make the most of each offensive possession. It will be a tough game and I feel like we will compete at a high level and it will be another game down to the wire.”