CLARINDA — The Clarinda Cardinals scored in five of their six times at the plate, earning a 7-4 home win over Shenandoah in a Class 2A District 16 Semifinal Wednesday, July 5.

The Cardinals advanced to Saturday’s district final, but it took a strong effort to beat a Shenandoah team that showed some of the huge strides they made over the course of the season.

“It’s a credit to how far Shenandoah has come in a short period of time,” Clarinda head coach Rod Eberly said. “They battled hard and put the ball in play. They didn’t strike out a lot, but it seemed like when we got some strikeouts they came when we needed them.”

Cole Scamman’s RBI single in the top of the sixth brought the Mustangs to within 5-4, but after leaving the bases loaded in the fifth, Shenandoah left two more in the sixth.

Tadyn Brown opened Clarinda’s sixth inning with a double. Cole Baumgart was hit by a pitch with one out and then Brown scored on a wild pitch. Baumgart advanced to third on an Andrew Jones single, and then scored on another wild pitch to give Clarinda the momentum back. Clarinda relief pitcher Creighton Tuzzio worked around a two-out single, striking out the side in the seventh.

“Us seniors aren’t ready to go yet,” Brown said after the game. “We’re going to keep working every day and keep giving it all we got.”

Eberly said his team made just enough plays to advance to the next round.

“It’s tournament time and crazy things happen,” Eberly said. “We talk about surviving adversity and Shenandoah gave us all we wanted. We were fortunate to get some wild pitches there at the end or who knows what may have happened.”

Shenandoah head coach Brett Roberts liked what he saw from his team, starting with an offense that battled back after having just one base runner over the first three innings.

“We settled down and learned a bit in our first at-bat,” Roberts said. “We started being more aggressive early in the count and in our two-strike approach. We settled down and worried about putting the ball in play. We were able to get (starting pitcher James McCall) out of there and get to Tuzzio a bit. We were a hit or two away or a play or two defensively away, but Clarinda made the plays and got they hits when they needed to.”

Clarinda took the early lead with a single run in each of the first three innings against Mustang starting pitcher Camden Lorimor.

Brown was hit by a pitch to lead off the home first, stole second, went to third on a fly out and scored on a wild pitch. Ronnie Weidman singled in a run in the second and McCall singled in a run in the third for a 3-0 advantage.

Shenandoah found the scoreboard in the fourth. Jade Spangler led off with a walk against McCall and then Cole Graham singled. After a groundout moved both runners up a base, Lorimor came through with a two-run single.

Clarinda got both runs back in the home fourth. Weidman was hit by a pitch to start the inning and was bunted to second by Ryan Wagoner. Brown singled in a run, stole second and went to third on an error. A walk followed and Roberts brought Scamman on to pitch for the Mustangs. He walked McCall, but then got a line out and a pop out to keep the Mustangs close.

Lorimor took a bases loaded walk in the fifth after Joey O’Rourke, Spangler and Dukes all singled. McCall’s last batter, though, was a strikeout of Gage Herron to keep the lead at two.

Scamman worked a scoreless fifth before Shenandoah’s run in the sixth.

Roberts liked how his team battled all evening.

“McCall is a really good pitcher,” Roberts said. “He keeps you off-balanced and stays ahead in the count. We knew we had to have some good at-bats and take advantage of stuff we got. I’m proud of the way our kids battled. It would have been easy to give up at times there, especially when we were down early and not much was going right, but we chipped away and had a chance.”

The Mustangs actually out-hit the Cardinals 9-6 in the contest. Scamman led Shenandoah with two hits and the RBI. Seven other Mustangs had hits. Spangler and Graham had hits and also scored a run. Lorimor had a hit and drove in three. O’Rourke and Jacob Rystrom produced hits off the bench as well.

McCall earned the win on the mound for Clarinda. He worked around six hits, two walks and gave up three runs, two earned, over five innings. He struck out six. Tuzzio struck out four in two innings in relief. He gave up three hits, one walk and one earned run.

Brown had two hits to lead Clarinda with three runs and an RBI. Weidman was one of the other four Cardinals with a hit. He also scored a run and drove one in.

“I had been in a slump lately and have been trying to fix a few things,” Weidman said. “I took some more swings in the cage and am trying to be a little more patient. See ball, hit ball.”

Weidman’s production came from the eighth spot in the batting order and Ryan Wagoner’s sacrifice bunt out of the nine spot gave the Cardinals some production Eberly said they’ll need if their run is going to continue.

“We try to emphasize getting production up and down the lineup,” Eberly said. “When you can do that you’ll have a chance to score some runs. We aren’t great offensively and we have to keep trying to do that.”

Lorimor started for Shenandoah and took the loss, giving up four hits and five runs, three earned, while striking out three in 3 1/3 innings. Scamman gave up a pair of unearned runs and struck out one in 2 2/3 innings of relief.

“Camden did a good job wiggling out of some jams,” Roberts said. “Some of his stuff is hard to hit and then Cole is electric. He hasn’t thrown a ton this year, but his stuff is really good. Seven is a lot to give up, but they kept us in the game.”

Shenandoah’s season ended at 8-18 and Roberts said a team that was without a senior all season has six of them now.

“Those guys will decide what happens and they need to lead the charge. Plans for 2024 start now,” Roberts said. “We’ll make some arrangements to get better, but the good thing about this group is that we bring everybody back. We’re a deep baseball team and if the guys don’t put in work, there is someone waiting behind them who is. Our seniors are going to dictate this. They have played a lot of games and 2024 is what we have been shooting for. If they get together and drag everybody with them, we can do big things with we’re bringing back next year.”

While next year started with the loss for Shenandoah, Clarinda improved to 15-9 and advanced to a district final against a Red Oak team they split with during the regular season. First pitch Saturday is scheduled for 7 p.m.