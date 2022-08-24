 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Riverside, Bedford down Trojanette volleyball in season opener

  • 0
Essex Volleyball

Pictured are members of the 2022 Essex volleyball team. Front row, from left: Kirsten Kalkas, Mariska Kirchert, Kylie Valdez and Addy Resh. Middle row, from left: Hunter Steinhoff, Kyndra Gray, EmmaJo Harris, Alex King and Cindy Swain. Back row, from left: Tori Burns, Chloe Edie, Olivia Baker, Brianne Johnson and Brooke Burns.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

The Essex volleyball team dropped two matches by a score of 2-0 to Bedford and Riverside in the season opening matches for the Trojanettes, played Tuesday, Aug. 23, at Essex High School.

The Trojanettes opened the evening with a 25-18, 25-20 loss to Bedford. Essex then dropped a 25-7, 25-1 decision to Riverside.

In the Bedford match, Olivia Baker and Addy Resh led the Trojanette offense with three kills each while Brianne Johnson and Kirsten Kalkas both finished with two kills.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Brooke Burns set up the offense with nine assists.

Defensively, Tori Burns and Chloe Edie finished with four digs each. Cindy Swain and Kyndra Gray added three digs each.

Swain led the Essex offense with three kills in the loss against Riverside with Brooke Burns finishing with three assists.

People are also reading…

Edie’s two digs led the team.

Essex continues its busy start of the season with a triangular at Southwest Valley on Thursday.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Kevin Durant agrees to stay with the Nets

Recommended for you