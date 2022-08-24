Riverside, Bedford down Trojanette volleyball in season opener

The Essex volleyball team dropped two matches by a score of 2-0 to Bedford and Riverside in the season opening matches for the Trojanettes, played Tuesday, Aug. 23, at Essex High School.

The Trojanettes opened the evening with a 25-18, 25-20 loss to Bedford. Essex then dropped a 25-7, 25-1 decision to Riverside.

In the Bedford match, Olivia Baker and Addy Resh led the Trojanette offense with three kills each while Brianne Johnson and Kirsten Kalkas both finished with two kills.

Brooke Burns set up the offense with nine assists.

Defensively, Tori Burns and Chloe Edie finished with four digs each. Cindy Swain and Kyndra Gray added three digs each.

Swain led the Essex offense with three kills in the loss against Riverside with Brooke Burns finishing with three assists.

Edie’s two digs led the team.

Essex continues its busy start of the season with a triangular at Southwest Valley on Thursday.