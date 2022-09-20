Riverside hands Cowboys third straight loss

The Sidney Cowboys found the end zone twice in the second half, but Riverside ultimately controlled the game in a 47-16 Bulldog victory Friday, Sept. 16, in Class A District 7 action.

Riverside quarterback Grady Jeppesen completed 16 of 18 passes for 211 yards and three touchdowns, and Kyler Rieken added 146 yards rushing and three scores. Riverside improved to 1-3 on the season and 1-2 in the district, and Sidney fell to 1-3 overall and 0-3 in district play.

The Riverside defense intercepted Sidney quarterback Andreas Buttry four times, returning one of them for a touchdown. Buttry ended the night with five completions for 49 yards, including a 31 yard toss to Braedon Godfread for a touchdown. Godfread had three of the five Sidney receptions on the night.

Sidney senior running back Jeramiah Ballan rushed for 111 yards, including a 42-yard touchdown.

Godfread, Ballan and Nik Peters led the defense with Godfread finishing with seven tackles and Peters and Ballan six and a half each. Chace Wallace contributed four tackles for the Cowboys, who now hit the road for three of their last four, including a trip to Mount Ayr on Friday.