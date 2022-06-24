 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Riverside scores four in final inning to stun Fillies

Kassidy Stephens, Shenandoah

Shenandoah sophomore Kassidy Stephens waits for a fly ball to drop into her glove during a home game earlier this season.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

Ayla Richardson’s RBI double capped a four-run seventh inning to give Riverside an 11-10 win over Shenandoah softball Thursday, June 23.

Richardson’s double was the only hit in an inning that included three walks and two Shenandoah errors.

The game started out with a lot of offense as both teams put up five runs over the first two innings. Shenandoah added four runs in the third to lead 9-5 and extended the advantage to 10-5 in the fourth. Riverside came back with single runs in the fifth and sixth to get just close enough to rally in the final frame.

Jenna Burdorf pitched nearly all of the game for the Fillies, striking out seven in 6 1/3 innings. The Bulldogs, though, produced 10 hits and drew five walks to score 10 runs, seven earned against her. Peyton Athen came on in relief and faced just three batters, recording one out.

The Shenandoah defense committed six errors.

Brooklen Black led Shenandoah’s offense with three hits, two stolen bases, a run scored and an RBI. Sara Morales added two hits, four RBIs and one run scored.

Lynnae Green and Burdorf both scored three times and had a hit each for Shenandoah. Green added two RBIs. Athen produced a hit, two runs scored and an RBI.

The loss dropped the Fillies to 9-16 and extended their losing streak to six games. Next is a doubleheader Monday at Harlan.

