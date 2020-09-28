 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Riverside too much for Cowboy football
0 comments

Riverside too much for Cowboy football

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Tyler Hensley, Sidney

Sidney senior Tyler Hensley looks for space as a West Monona defender closes in, Friday, Aug. 28 in the first Cowboy 11-man football game since 2001. Hensley rushed for 155 yards on 26 carries.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

The Riverside Bulldogs earned their fourth win of the season, 49-6 over Sidney, Friday, Sept. 26.

Sidney’s only score came in the final quarter with Riverside already ahead 49-0. Matthew Benedict and Garett Phillips hooked up on a touchdown pass for the final margin.

Riverside scored 21 points in the first quarter and 21 more in the second.

The Bulldogs returned two interceptions for touchdowns and quarterback Austin Kremkoski threw three touchdown passes as the Bulldogs improved to 4-1 overall and 2-1 in Class A District 9.

Benedict completed 8 of 13 passes for 97 yards with Phillips catching four passes for 71 yards.

Tyler Hensley was held to 44 yards rushing on 18 attempts.

Phillips and Cole Stenzel led Sidney’s defense with six tackles each. Nik Peters and Micah Aldana added five each.

The Cowboys fell to 0-5 overall and 0-3 in the district. They travel to Southwest Valley Friday for their final road game of the regular season.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics