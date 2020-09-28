Riverside too much for Cowboy football

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Riverside Bulldogs earned their fourth win of the season, 49-6 over Sidney, Friday, Sept. 26.

Sidney’s only score came in the final quarter with Riverside already ahead 49-0. Matthew Benedict and Garett Phillips hooked up on a touchdown pass for the final margin.

Riverside scored 21 points in the first quarter and 21 more in the second.

The Bulldogs returned two interceptions for touchdowns and quarterback Austin Kremkoski threw three touchdown passes as the Bulldogs improved to 4-1 overall and 2-1 in Class A District 9.

Benedict completed 8 of 13 passes for 97 yards with Phillips catching four passes for 71 yards.

Tyler Hensley was held to 44 yards rushing on 18 attempts.

Phillips and Cole Stenzel led Sidney’s defense with six tackles each. Nik Peters and Micah Aldana added five each.

The Cowboys fell to 0-5 overall and 0-3 in the district. They travel to Southwest Valley Friday for their final road game of the regular season.