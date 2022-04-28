Road conference sweep for Sidney golf

Ava Osborn and Hayden Thompson led the Sidney golf teams in earning a Corner Conference sweep at East Mills Tuesday, April 26.

The Cowgirls fired a 191 to beat East Mills’ 255 while the Cowboys finished with a 162 to East Mills’ 191.

Osborn led the girls field with a 46, beating teammate Avery Dowling by one stroke. The next two in the field were also Sidney athletes with Sycily Baker-Hill shooting a 48 and Faith Brumbaugh a 50.

Eve Brumbaugh put up a 51 for the Cowgirls, matching Mallory Lang, who led the Wolverines. Sidney’s final number was a 54 from Ellie Ward.

The top three in the boys field were Cowboys with Thompson’s 37 beating Kyle Beam by two strokes. Cole Jorgenson finished third with a 42.

Kyler Williams led East Mills with a 43, just ahead of Will Bryant’s 44 for Sidney. Other Cowboys in the field were Kellen Rose with a 47 and Kolt Payne’s 55.

Both Sidney teams are back on the road Thursday in Bedford.