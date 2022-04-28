 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Road conference sweep for Sidney golf

  • 0
Hayden Thompson, Sidney

Sidney freshman Hayden Thompson eyes a putt on the first green during a home triangular Friday, April 1.

 Bryan Clark/Page County Newspapers

Ava Osborn and Hayden Thompson led the Sidney golf teams in earning a Corner Conference sweep at East Mills Tuesday, April 26.

The Cowgirls fired a 191 to beat East Mills’ 255 while the Cowboys finished with a 162 to East Mills’ 191.

Osborn led the girls field with a 46, beating teammate Avery Dowling by one stroke. The next two in the field were also Sidney athletes with Sycily Baker-Hill shooting a 48 and Faith Brumbaugh a 50.

Eve Brumbaugh put up a 51 for the Cowgirls, matching Mallory Lang, who led the Wolverines. Sidney’s final number was a 54 from Ellie Ward.

The top three in the boys field were Cowboys with Thompson’s 37 beating Kyle Beam by two strokes. Cole Jorgenson finished third with a 42.

Kyler Williams led East Mills with a 43, just ahead of Will Bryant’s 44 for Sidney. Other Cowboys in the field were Kellen Rose with a 47 and Kolt Payne’s 55.

Both Sidney teams are back on the road Thursday in Bedford.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Top 10 2022 NFL draft prospects