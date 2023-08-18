The Shenandoah girls cross country team is under new leadership this fall.

Long-time Fillies head coach Liz Skillern is back and is joined by Emma Roberts as co-head coaches. The two take over for Grant Staats, who resigned after leading the program for two seasons.

Skillern was head coach of the Fillies for 23 years before retiring as a teacher and coach after the 2020/2021 school year.

“I love being back,” Skillern said. “Summer running each weekday was natural for me and I have really enjoyed working with athletes again. The adjustment in having practice every day has been fine so far. I had missed the excitement of seeing an athlete succeed. I love seeing a group of girls come together as a team. That’s really motivating me as a coach.”

Roberts ran for Skillern during her junior and senior year at Essex High School in 2013 and 2014 when Essex and Shenandoah shared the sport. Roberts said coaching with Skillern is a great opportunity for her to get into coaching.

“My choice to become a coach was initially sparked by my transition to teaching at the high school last year,” Roberts said. “I loved working with the high school students and wanted to explore additional avenues for getting involved. When the chance arose to coach cross country with Liz, my former high school coach, it seemed like the ideal opportunity. I have a deep appreciation for the mental resilience and passion for running that I gained throughout my time as a runner. I’m eager to instill these traits in our girls and excited to learn and grow as a coach under Liz’s mentorship.”

Skillern said her and Roberts have clicked quite well so far as co-coaches.

“When we discussed the possibility of co-coaching last spring, I think we both knew it could work,” Skillern said. “I love that Emma is passionate, enthusiastic and willing to learn and that she enjoyed the benefits of a close-knit team when she ran for me. My hope is that we can grow the team together and that she can eventually take the helm with conviction.”

Roberts and Skillern start their coaching tenure with just four athletes in the program. Hailey Egbert is a junior and leads the team after qualifying for the state meet last season. Egbert is joined by three freshmen.

The Fillies open the season by hosting their annual early bird meet Monday morning.