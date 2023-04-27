Clarinda’s Gianna Rock earned medalist honors with a 45, leading the Clarinda girls golf team to a 192-218 home win over Red Oak Tuesday, April 25.

Rock was one stroke better than teammate Taylor Rasmussen and Red Oak’s Brynn Knaus. Rasmussen didn’t win the tiebreak, giving Knaus runner-up honors.

Tatum Watkins fired a 48 and Jorja Brown a 53 to make up Clarinda’s team score.

The Cardinals also got a 55 from Ally Johnson and a 58 from Kamryn McCoy.

Clarinda is home again Thursday for a Hawkeye 10 Conference dual against Harlan.