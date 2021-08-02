Rodewald named second team all-Hawkeye 10

The Hawkeye 10 Conference honored two Clarinda Cardinals and two Shenandoah Fillies as all-conference softball players.

The conference released the all-conference softball teams Friday, July 23.

Clarinda sophomore Emmy Allbaugh and Shenandoah senior Sidda Rodewald earned second team honors.

Allbaugh led the Cardinals with 31 hits, helping her to finish the season with a .323 batting average. She made the team as a second baseman.

Rodewald made the team as a shortstop. She finished the season with 28 hits, including three doubles and five triples. She hit .283 for the season and had a .414 slugging percentage. She scored a team-best 16 runs.

Shenandoah eighth grader Lynnae Green was named an honorable mention first baseman and Clarinda freshman Lylly Merrill an honorable mention utility selection.

Green led the Fillies with 34 hits and 15 RBIs.

Merrill led the Cardinals with 17 RBIs despite starting in less than half of the team’s games this season.