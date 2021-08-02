Rodewald named second team all-Hawkeye 10

The Hawkeye 10 Conference honored two Clarinda Cardinals and two Shenandoah Fillies as all-conference softball players.
The conference released the all-conference softball teams Friday, July 23.
Clarinda sophomore Emmy Allbaugh and Shenandoah senior Sidda Rodewald earned second team honors.
Allbaugh led the Cardinals with 31 hits, helping her to finish the season with a .323 batting average. She made the team as a second baseman.
Rodewald made the team as a shortstop. She finished the season with 28 hits, including three doubles and five triples. She hit .283 for the season and had a .414 slugging percentage. She scored a team-best 16 runs.
Shenandoah eighth grader Lynnae Green was named an honorable mention first baseman and Clarinda freshman Lylly Merrill an honorable mention utility selection.
Green led the Fillies with 34 hits and 15 RBIs.
Merrill led the Cardinals with 17 RBIs despite starting in less than half of the team’s games this season.
Six of the 16 first team picks were unanimous. Those athletes were Gracie Hagle of Creston, Alyssa Derby and Olivia Engler of conference champion Atlantic, Harlan’s Emily Brouse, Jordan Schwabe of Kuemper and Haley Bach of Lewis Central.
The other first team selections were: Madison Botos and Kennedy Goergen of Atlantic, Nevaeh Randall of Creston, St. Albert’s Alexis Narmi. Tianna Kasperbauer and Julia Schechinger of Harlan, Denison’s Kiana Schulz, Kuemper’s Kenzie Schon, Coryl Matheny of Glenwood and Taylor Elam of Lewis Central.
Joining Allbaugh and Rodewald on the second team were: Jada Jensen, Caroline Pellett and Lauren Nicholas of Atlantic, Madison Schumacher and Kate Heithoff of Harlan, Keely Coen, Peyton Rice and Morgan Driskell of Creston, Hailey Ostrander and Kamryn Venner of Kuemper, Lewis Central’s Avery Heller, Denison’s Kennedy Marten, Red Oak’s Alexa McCunn and Kelly Embray of Glenwood.
Other honorable mention selections were: Halle Evans and Jersey Foote of Creston, Malena Woodward and Ava Rush of Atlantic, St. Albert’s Kylie Wesack, Harlan’s Jordan Hesse, Paige Kastner, Teryn Fink and Claire Leinen of Denison, Kenadee Loew and Brianna Lux of Kuemper, Glenwood’s Allison Koontz and Lewis Central’s Maddie Howard.
The final Hawkeye 10 Conference softball standings are below.
Atlantic 19-1
Creston 16-4
Harlan 16-4
Kuemper 14-6
Denison 13-7
Lewis Central 10-10