Rough outing for Fillies in Hawkeye 10 finale

SHENANDOAH – After a tight first set, the Clarinda volleyball team rolled in the next three in beating Shenandoah 3-1 Tuesday, Oct. 11.

Game scores were 24-26, 25-16, 25-8 and 25-15.

The win ended Clarinda’s regular season with a 15-15 record, 4-6 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference. Shenandoah fell to an identical 4-6 conference record and 16-13 on the season with two regular season matches left.

Clarinda jumped out to a 5-1 lead in the first set, but Shenandoah took the lead at 7-6 and the teams went back and forth the rest of the way. The Fillies built a 22-18 lead, but a pair of winners by Carsen Wellhausen started a Cardinal run, which brought Clarinda even at 23. A Lynnae Green block gave Shenandoah the lead back, and then after a Taylor Cole kill evened the set again, two errors on the Cardinals gave Shenandoah the opening win.

Clarinda jumped out the early lead in the second set as well and extended that advantage to 11-5, leading to a Fillies timeout. Shenandoah rallied back to within 15-12, but from that point on, through the rest of the match, it was all Cardinals.

“We knew Shenandoah was a good team and would fight with their really big block,” Clarinda head coach Jess Hanafan said. “We were prepared for that and were figuring out how to score when (their block wouldn’t allow us) to swing.”

Shenandoah took both of its timeouts within the first 15 points of a third set where Clarinda could do little wrong and Shenandoah could do little right.

“The first set was great,” Shenandoah head coach Toni Comstock said. “We executed a lot of things. All three hitters were coming in strong. We served well and we blocked well. Our passing and defense was good. Game two had a different feel. Our hitters have to take care of the ball and some of us aren’t producing what we should from the front row.”

Shenandoah led 7-4 early in the fourth set, but saw Clarinda score 14 of the next 16 points to put the match away.

“This has been one of our biggest goals all season,” Clarinda junior libero Presley Jobe said after the match about beating Shenandoah, “and I’m super glad we finished it out.”

Jobe led the defensive effort for the Cardinals with 16 kills, while Addy Wagoner led the offense with 12 kills.

“I hit a lot of cross (Tuesday),” Wagoner said, “because they were blocking line. It was an awesome match, especially leading into regionals. It sets our goals high.”

Clarinda hit .210 for the match, with Taylor Cole putting the ball away nine times. Brooke Brown finished with six kills and Wellhausen, Emmy Allbaugh, Jerzee Knight and Kylie Meier all had three kills. Allbaugh finished with 21 assists. Ellie Cole added eight and Knight two.

“We are improving on offense every single game,” Hanafan said. “We have a really young team that is getting better every day. Addy is getting better every single day. She gets more kills and swings harder. She’s added a roll shot. They are all improving and it’s really nice.”

Taylor Cole was just behind Jobe with 14 digs and Allbaugh added 11 digs for a double-double. Maddie McQueen finished with five digs, while Knight had four and Brown and Ellie Cole two each. Brown led the front row effort with three blocks.

“It was a super fun match,” Jobe said. “Shenandoah is super tall and we’re shorter and scrappier so we knew our goal (was to play good defense) and we definitely did that.”

Clarinda served at 91% for the match with six aces, three by Knight.

The Fillies had more errors than they did kills and Comstock said her team has to be better, starting with the front row.

“We gave them five free balls out of the front row just in the last game,” Comstock said. “Those are easy points for the other team. We had some who played with a lot of heart and effort (Tuesday) and I loved that, but we had others who didn’t play with as much effort or intensity. When you have half of the team playing one way and half another, you’re not going to get the win.”

Ashlynn Hodges led Shenandoah’s effort with 12 kills against four errors for a .308 hitting percentage. Green and Genevive Jones added five kills each, while Kate Lantz had four and Caroline Rogers two. Peyton Athen recorded 16 assists and Aliyah Parker had 10. Macey Finlay added three assists.

Finlay led the defensive effort with 11 digs. Hodges and Sylvia Hennings added nine digs each and Athen recorded eight. Lantz finished with five digs and Parker had four. The Fillies finished with 15 blocks, led by Green’s six. Jones and Rogers had three blocks each while Jenna Burdorf recorded two.

Shenandoah served at 94% percent for the evening without an ace.

The Fillies are back home Thursday to take on Southwest Valley and Thomas Jefferson before a road trip Monday to Atlantic to open regional play. The Cardinals are off until their regional opener Monday at Red Oak.