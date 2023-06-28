St. Albert pitchers Alexis Narmi and Ella Narmi combined to pitch a perfect game with 11 strikeouts as the Saintes beat Sidney softball Tuesday, June 27, in the Cowgirls’ regular season finale.

The game was called after four innings because of the run-rule.

Sidney didn’t have a baserunner for the entire game while the Saintes attacked for eight runs in the first inning. St. Albert added a pair of runs in the second inning and then two more in the fourth to activate the run rule.

Next for the Cowgirls is the regional tournament opener Friday at East Mills. The Cowgirls enter with a 2-15 record.